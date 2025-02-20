AMA National Gypsy Tour adds Rides4Fun events to 2025 schedule

AMA Gypsy Tours, dating back to 1925, has announced that it is adding Rides4Fun events to its 2025 lineup of events. AMA Gypsy Tours includes prestigious motorcycle events in the U.S. like Daytona Bike Week, Americade, Laconia Motorcycle Week and AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days.

Through this partnership, Rides4Fun will introduce the AMA’s 200,000-plus members to the five MOA Getaway events on the schedule for 2025. Photo courtesy of High Gear Success

“Rides4Fun is proud to announce a new relationship with the American Motorcyclist Association,” said Fred Bramblett, owner of Rides4Fun. “Although our events aren’t brand-specific, we enjoy strong support from the BMW MOA, who unveiled a partnership with the AMA last fall. We have now joined in that collaboration, as the AMA plays an important role in the health of the motorcycle industry. Plus, riders directly benefit from the AMA’s work.”

Through the partnership, Rides4Fun will be supporting the AMA’s efforts to promote the motorcycle lifestyle and protect the future of motorcycling while also introducing the AMA’s 200,000-plus members to the five MOA Getaway events on the schedule for 2025. Rides4Fun will continue to welcome riders of all brands, with no memberships required.

Rides4Fun events on the AMA National Gypsy Tour include:

April 25-27: MOA Getaway at Breaks, Breaks Interstate Park – Breaks, Virginia

May 16-18: MOA Getaway at Buckhorn Lake, Buckhorn Lake State Resort Park – Buckhorn, Kentucky

August 15-17: MOA Getaway at Pipestem, Pipestem State Park – Pipestem, West Virginia

September 12-14: MOA Getaway at Pine Mountain, Pine Mountain State Resort Park – Pineville, Kentucky

October 3-5: MOA Getaway at Unicoi, Unicoi State Park – Helen, Georgia

Visit Rides4FunSeries.com for event details, as well as to sign up for email updates.

“The AMA is pleased to have Rides4Fun get involved with the AMA’s Gypsy Tours, which have been a tradition at the AMA for decades,” said Joy Burgess, director of marketing and communications, AMA. “AMA Gypsy Tours have always been about riding and sharing the camaraderie of two wheels with like-minded enthusiasts at great destinations, and Rides4Fun is a perfect fit.”

In partnership with AMA, BMW MOA, Backroads of Appalachia and other partners, Bramblett said the Rides4Fun team remains focused on delivering the best motorcycle experience in the Central Appalachia Mountain Region.

“Whether a guest is riding a BMW RT, Honda Gold Wing, Harley Pan America, Ducati Multistrada or something else, we aim to deliver an enjoyable weekend of riding at a great property with all the amenities,” Bramblett said.

Series partners include AMA, BMW MOA, Backroads of Appalachia, Alpinestars and REVER. Current marketing partners are Arai, Cardo, Diamond Motorcycle, DP Brakes, Dunlop, Helmet House, Quad Lock, RoadRUNNER magazine and SkyMed.

Joining Rides4Fun as associate partners are Aerostich, BMW Motorcycle of Louisville, Continental Tire, Foreign Rider Co., Motion Pro, Ogio, Torch Eyewear and ZTechnik. To partner with Rides4Fun, visit the Rides4Fun website.