Rides4Fun expands riding series for 2025

After the success of its sold-out weekend riding retreats in 2024, Rides4Fun has expanded the schedule of events for 2025. The series will bring motorcycle adventures to five locations across four states. Riders of all brands are encouraged to join in on the fun.

“We got great feedback from the riders who joined us for the events held in April and September of this year,” says Fred Bramblett, owner of Rides4Fun. “We offer numerous opportunities for guests to enjoy the weekend, both on and off the bike. In addition to quality lodging and dining, we provide our guests with several street- and big-bike-friendly adventure routes to choose from.”

Riders of all brands are encouraged to join any or all of the 2025 Rides4Fun events. Photo courtesy of Rides4Fun

2025 Events

April 25-27: MOA Getaway at Breaks , Breaks Interstate Park – Breaks, VA

, Breaks Interstate Park – Breaks, VA May 16-18: MOA Getaway at Buckhorn Lake , Buckhorn Lake State Resort Park – Buckhorn, KY

, Buckhorn Lake State Resort Park – Buckhorn, KY August 15-17: MOA Getaway at Pipestem , Pipestem State Park – Pipestem, WV

, Pipestem State Park – Pipestem, WV September 12-14: MOA Getaway at Pine Mountain , Pine Mountain State Resort Park – Pineville, KY

, Pine Mountain State Resort Park – Pineville, KY October 3-5: MOA Getaway at Unicoi, Unicoi State Park – Helen, GA

Visit the Rides4Fun website for event details, email updates and registration.

“I’m looking forward to once again sharing all that Appalachia has to offer with my fellow riders,” Bramblett says. “Rides4Fun events are not only fun, but they help support local economies in rural areas. Our series partner Backroads of Appalachia is also dedicated to that cause.”

Rides4Fun offers motorcyclists a curated event experience through a partnership with REVER to simplify and increase the enjoyment of the trip to the event destination and back. Also, select vendors will be on site to interact with guests after they ride some of the best roads in the region.

Series partners include Alpinestars, BMW MOA, Backroads of Appalachia, Helmet House and REVER. Current marketing partners are Aerostich, Cardo, Continental Tire, Diamond Motorcycle, DP Brakes, Dunlop, Motion Pro, National City, Ogio, RoadRUNNER magazine, SkyMed and Torch Eyewear. To partner with Rides4Fun, visit Rides4FunSeries.com/contact.