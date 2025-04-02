Top DGR fundraiser will win Triumph Scrambler 1200 Icon Edition

To kickstart its Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride fundraising event, Triumph Motorcycles announced it will be giving away its modern classic bikes to the event’s top fundraisers.

The Triumph Scrambler 1200 X Icon Edition. (Photos: courtesy of Triumph

DGR, the world’s largest charity event for classic and vintage motorcycle enthusiasts, will take place across the world on May 18. Last year’s event saw 113,000 riders take part in 959 rides across 105 countries. Since its inception in 2012, DGR has raised more than $45 million for prostate cancer research and men’s health.

Now in its 12th year supported by Triumph Motorcycles, DGR’s No. 1 fundraiser will win a Scrambler 1200 X or XE Icon Edition. This edition features the iconic gold 1907 Triumph script logo on the tank, finished in a sapphire black and aluminum silver paint scheme, with hand-painted gold lining signed by the artist.

The Triumph Scrambler 1200 XE Icon Edition.

The other two top fundraisers and the Gentlefolk Prize winner will each win a Triumph Modern Classic of their choice.

Additionally, a limited-edition clothing collection featuring both the DGR and Triumph brands has been launched to support this year’s ride and 15% of every sale will be donated to DGR.

“This year, we will be rewarding the highest fundraiser with an iconic motorcycle, the Scrambler 1200 Icon Edition, as well as a number of other prizes for fundraising efforts,” says Paul Stroud, chief commercial officer for Triumph. “With these prizes, we hope to unite passionate Triumph riders across the world on May 18 to join Team Triumph.”

Registration is now open for the 2025 Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride.