Triumph shares DGR 2024 produced record-breaking attendance

The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride (DGR), supported by Triumph for the 11th year, took place simultaneously on May 19 worldwide with a record-breaking 113,000 riders and 959 rides across 105 countries, raising $7.6 million.

The top global fundraiser and highest single fundraiser in DGR history was DGR Brand Ambassador Jaime Camil from the U.S., who has been rewarded with a piece of motorcycling history, the iconic Thruxton RS Final Edition. Kat Thomsen, another U.S. DGR Brand Ambassador, claimed the second spot with Matias Seijo from Edinburgh taking third place. The Gentlefolk prize winner is Jason Etters, who led the Jacksonville ride in the U.S.

113,000 riders took part in 959 rides across 105 countries in the 2024 Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride. Photo courtesy of Triumph

As part of the DGR’s “Side by Side, Worldwide” campaign, Triumph dealers around the world hosted and participated in rides to help raise awareness and funds for men’s mental health and prostate cancer research, ensuring even more motorcyclists were able to take part. These included 541 riders who chose to raise funds and ride on Modern Classics as part of the official riders group “Team Triumph.” The top five fundraisers in this group have each won a prize package from the DGR & Triumph Clothing Collection.

Riding the new Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X in London as part of Team Triumph were 007 stunt riders Paul Edmondson and Martin Craven, and Kieran Clarke, a stunt rider for the Mission Impossible franchise, while actor James Phelps, best known for playing Fred Weasley in Harry Potter, rode the Bonneville T120 Stealth Edition in Poole, UK.

In Thailand, social media star Witsarud Panich rode his Bonneville T100 through the streets of Bangkok, while writer-photographer Eric Hendrikx led Canada’s Toronto ride on his Thruxton RS. In Spain, actor Pepe Barroso, best known for his role in Gran Turismo, rode a T120 in Madrid, and world record holder Ivan Cervantes rode a Scrambler 1200 XE in Reus. Multi-platinum music producer Tai Jason rode his Bonneville T100 with more than 600 other riders from the Triumph dealership in Munich, Germany’s largest ride.

“This year, Triumph and the DGR have achieved their goal to bring even more riders together, in more places around the globe, to raise even more money for men’s mental health and prostate cancer,” says Paul Edmondson, 007 stunt rider. “It is a wonderful event to be part of with everyone making such an incredible effort to dress dapper and showcase our community in the best possible light.”

“Riding through the streets of London on a Triumph, surrounded by hundreds of motorcyclists united by a common cause to raise money to support men’s health was an amazing experience,” says Keiran Clarke, Mission Impossible stunt rider. “The reaction of pedestrians and traffic on route was simply brilliant.”

Hedon Helmets, ELF Lubricants, and Quad Lock also supported the classic inspired charity event, further rewarding the efforts of the year’s fundraisers.