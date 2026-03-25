Triumph opens registration for DGR, announces special edition cafe racer prize

Triumph Motorcycles announced registrations are now open for the 2026 Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride (DGR) and is also giving riders a chance to win a special one‑off custom Speed Twin 1200 Cafe Racer DGR Edition created exclusively for this year’s event.

Registrations are now open for The DGR, taking place worldwide on May 17. Participants also have the opportunity to win a one-off Speed Twin 1200 Cafe Racer DGR Edition. (Photos: Triumph Motorcyles)



The DGR, taking place worldwide on Sunday, May 17, brings riders together to raise funds for men’s mental health and prostate cancer research. In 2025, 127,000 riders participated in 1,038 rides across 108 countries, raising $7.6 million.

To mark the 15th anniversary of the event, Triumph is offering a limited-edition Speed Twin 1200 Cafe Racer as the Gentlefolk Prize. Its standout feature is a bespoke Harris Tweed seat, made from authenticated, handwoven fabric. The bike also features a dedicated 15 Years of Dapper anniversary graphic and number board, along with a certificate of authenticity.

Gentlefolk Competition

The Gentlefolk Competition prize is awarded through a random drawing, giving all eligible participants an equal opportunity to win the one‑off Speed Twin 1200 Cafe Racer.

To enter, riders must register at gentlemansride.com and unlock all four DGR profile badges before the campaign closes:

Complete the rider profile

Make a personal donation

Donate to a random gentlefolk to earn the ‘Pay It Forward’ badge

Raise at least $250

Once all four badges are unlocked, the rider is automatically entered into the drawing. This means that any registered rider, anywhere in the world, has the chance to take home this unique DGR custom motorcycle. Alongside the Gentlefolk Prize, Triumph will also award brand new modern classic motorcycles to the top three fundraisers worldwide.

In 2025, 127,000 riders participated in 1,038 rides across 108 countries, raising $7.6 million.

Triumph and DGR

Triumph became the official motorcycle partner of the DGR in 2014, bringing a commitment to increase awareness, grow participation, and increase fundraising in support of this worthy cause. Last year’s event raised $7.6 million, bringing the total raised over the last 15 years of The DGR to $60.37 million.

“The impact of DGR speaks to our community’s passion and generosity, and it continues to inspire us every year to go further. Triumph Motorcycles’ support has been instrumental in that journey,” — Mark Hawwa, Founder and Director of DGR

Speed Twin 1200 Cafe Racer DGR Edition

Inspired by the original British cafe racers of the 1960s, this exclusive model is based on the Speed Twin 1200 Cafe Racer Limited Edition, and features the Harris Tweed bullet seat, clip-on handlebars, an anniversary graphic and number board, and a certificate of authenticity.

Completing the look is an exclusive British racing-inspired color scheme, combining Competition Green and Aluminum Silver paintwork with Aluminum Silver wheels and a color-coded Competition Green headlight bowl.

Just like the Speed Twin 1200 RS, it features top‑specification suspension, with fully adjustable Marzocchi forks paired with Öhlins rear suspension units. Braking performance is delivered by twin Brembo Stylema calipers acting on 320 mm discs, while high‑performance Metzeler Racetec RR K3 tires come fitted as standard.

Power comes from Triumph’s high‑compression Bonneville 1200 twin engine, producing 105 PS at 7,750 rpm and delivering strong performance all the way to the 8,000 rpm rev limit. The distinctive 270‑degree firing order, combined with a low‑inertia crankshaft, ensures an immediate throttle response and characterful power delivery, while strong torque is maintained throughout the rev range, 112 Nm.

Riders can register for The DGR at the event’s website, and find out more about the Speed Twin 1200 Cafe Racer Edition at Triumph’s website.