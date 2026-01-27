Triumph announces limited Speed Twin Cafe Racer Edition

Triumph Motorcycles has unveiled the Speed Twin 1200 Cafe Racer Edition — a limited-run model inspired by the original British cafe racers of the 1960s.

Triumph’s new Speed Twin 1200 Cafe Racer Edition will be limited to just 800 motorcycles worldwide, each accompanied by a certificate of authenticity. (Photo: Triumph Motorcycles)

Limited to just 800 units worldwide, this exclusive model is based on the Speed Twin 1200 RS, adding clip-on handlebars, deleting the pillion pegs, and featuring a distinctive brown bullet seat with removable cowl, as well as a curated package of styling enhancements.

Each limited-edition motorcycle is supplied with its own certificate of authenticity, ensuring exclusivity.

Accompanying the elegant sports styling is a British racing-inspired color scheme that combines Competition Green and Aluminum Silver paintwork with silver wheels and a color-coded green headlight bowl.

“The latest Speed Twin 1200 has already struck a chord with riders across Europe and the U.S. who value performance, style, and everyday usability,” says Paul Stroud, chief commercial officer for Triumph.

“The Speed Twin 1200 Cafe Racer Edition will sit at the top of the Speed Twin range, taking inspiration from the British cafe racer scene of the 1960s.”

With a global production of just 800 motorcycles, Triumph says the Cafe Racer Edition should appeal to both collectors and everyday enthusiasts, offering more distinction and exclusivity.

A Bonneville 1200 twin engine powers the Cafe Racer Edition, producing 105 PS at 7,750 rpm with an 8,000-rpm rev limit. The 270-degree firing order, combined with a low-inertia crankshaft, ensures immediate throttle response and power delivery, while strong torque is maintained throughout the rev range, peaking at 112 Nm.

Technology includes Road, Rain, and Sport riding modes, and optimized cornering ABS and traction control. Just like the Speed Twin 1200 RS, the Cafe Racer Edition has shift assist, along with LCD and TFT displays, housed within a circular dial to enhance clarity and preserve a timeless look.

The Triumph Speed Twin 1200 Café Racer Edition will be available beginning in March, with an MSRP of $18,895.