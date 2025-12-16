Triumph expands its 400 range with new flat track and cafe racer models

Triumph has unveiled two new additions to its 400 range for 2026 — a flat track-inspired Tracker 400 and the cafe racer-style Thruxton 400, two machines that blend retro styling with Triumph DNA.

The 400 models feature a more potent iteration of the 398cc TR-Series engine, delivering 42PS with 5% more peak power. (Photos: Triumph)

The all-new 400s feature an enhanced TR-Series engine, delivering 42PS at 9,000rpm. With a higher rev limit and stronger top-end performance, this latest evolution offers a 5% increase in peak power. Both models combine premium quality and accessible pricing, delivering exceptional value for money.

“The Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X and, more recently, the Scrambler XC, have been a global hit, winning multiple awards and driving record sales. These bikes have brought more younger riders and more women into the Triumph family than ever before, proving the appeal of a premium brand in this market.” — Paul Stroud, chief commercial officer, Triumph

“This success reflects Triumph’s unique position in the segment, blending high-quality finishing, modern performance, and beautiful retro styling.”

Tracker 400: Flat Track Style for the road

The Tracker 400 features flat and wide handlebars and repositioned footpegs for a commanding riding position. Supported by a dedicated chassis for sharper handling and an engaged rider experience, its design also incorporates a seat cowl, number board, boxy fuel tank, fly screen, and newly styled wheels, paired with Pirelli MT60 RS tires.

The Tracker 400 in Racing Yellow.

Its advanced rider technology includes a torque-assist clutch, switchable traction control, and ABS. A contemporary single-dial analogue speedometer paired with a digital tachometer displays essential information, with hidden wiring to preserve a clean look.

In the engine, the latest model features a new and more powerful iteration of Triumph’s TR series, allowing the Tracker 400 to rev harder and higher, for an exhilarating throttle response. The enhanced engine also retains the 27.7 ft-lb. of peak torque, with 80% of this available from 3,000 RPM. The ride-by-wire throttle ensures intuitive throttle response through the six-speed gearbox.

Available in Racing Yellow, Phantom Black, and Aluminum Silver Gloss, the Tracker 400 will be in dealerships beginning in April, with prices starting at $5,995

The Thruxton revival

The Thruxton 400 is a contemporary interpretation of the iconic Thruxton silhouette, bringing authentic cafe racer style with a modern edge. It features clip-on handlebars and rear-set footpegs for a sporty riding position, complemented by a refined suspension setup for agile, responsive handling.

A new fairing houses the classic round LED headlight, contrasting with the sporty and stylish bar-end mirrors, blending tradition with innovation. A shortened rear mudguard and number plate hanger, plus a compact LED light, contribute to a minimalist, purposeful rear. The upswept sports silencer completes the look, with a flowing exhaust line.

The Thruxton 400 in Carnival Red.

Just like the rest of the 400 range, the latest rider technology is seamlessly integrated into the Thruxton 400, with an analogue speedometer and an LCD tachometer display with USB-C charging port. A ride-by-wire throttle, switchable traction control, torque assist clutch, ABS, and Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV tires all ensure a more confident ride.

The Thruxton 400 has the same engine enhancements as the Tracker 400; the 398cc engine revs higher and harder, delivering a thrilling top-end while maintaining the smooth, torque-rich performance. The engine also features machined cooling fins contributing towards its clean, uncluttered profile, while the stylish and lightweight cast aluminum wheels and four-piston radial caliper deliver both style and performance.

Available in either Carnival Red, Pearl Metallic White with Storm Grey, or Metallic Racing Yellow, the Thruxton 400 will start at $6,295 and will arrive in dealerships beginning in March.

For complete model specs, visit triumphmotorcycles.com.