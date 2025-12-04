Triumph’s new Tiger Sport 800 Tour blends the best of both worlds

Triumph Motorcycles is adding a new adventure sport-tourer to its lineup for the 2026 model year with the Tiger Sport 800 Tour, which combines sports performance with enhanced touring specs at a price point that starts under $14,700.

The touring features on the new Tiger Sport 800 Tour include a center stand, hand guards, heated grips, and a dual comfort seat fitted as standard. (Photo: Triumph Motorcycles)

“The Tiger Sport 800 Tour combines the proven sports performance and agility of the Tiger Sport 800 and adds full touring specification, fitted as standard,” says Paul Stroud, chief commercial officer with Triumph.

“This is a motorcycle our customers have been asking for, designed to enhance comfort and capability on longer adventures. By offering this level of specification at an attractive price, we’re making sports touring more accessible.”

Touring features

The Tiger Sport 800 Tour builds on the Tiger Sport 800. Its enhanced touring features include a center stand, heated grips, hand guards, and a dual comfort seat.

The new model also features an aluminum luggage rack with integrated, color-matched panniers and a twin-helmet top box with dual backrest pads. It also includes a tire pressure monitoring system.

Performance

The bike is powered by an 800cc triple engine and delivers 115 PS peak power at 10,750 rpm, with 90% of the torque available throughout the mid-range, peaking at 84 Nm at 8,500 rpm.

It features adjustable Showa suspension, radial brake calipers, and a wet weight of 511 pounds, including luggage. The standard-fit adjustable wind deflector provides enhanced wind protection, and there’s room for a pillion with a dual comfort seat and space for luggage for two, with large-capacity color-coded panniers offering 57 liters of space, and a large 49-liter top box.

Technology

The new Tiger Sport 800 Tour adds TMPS to its comprehensive set of rider-focused technology, which includes three riding modes — sport, road, and rain — ride-by-wire throttle and switchable traction control. The shift assist, optimized cornering ABS, and cornering traction control ensure optimum control.

Standard features such as LED lights, multifunctional LCD and TFT instruments with turn-by-turn navigation and Bluetooth phone connectivity all further enhance the riding experience.

Availability

The Tiger Sport 800 Tour is available in Cobalt and Carnival Red, both with Sapphire Black details. The MSRP is $14,699 and will arrive at dealerships beginning in February 2026.

See a list of full specifications on Triumph’s website.