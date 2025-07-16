Triumph unveils 2026 TF 250-X upgrades

Triumph Motorcycles has announced performance-driven updates for its TF 250-X motocross bike, enhancing the already competitive platform with more torque, better throttle response, refined suspension, and new race electronics for the 2026 model year.

Visually, the 2026 TF 250-X debuts with bold new graphics in Triumph Performance Yellow. (Photo: Triumph Motorcycles America Ltd.)

Key updates include a redesigned airbox and silencer to boost airflow and meet FIM/AMA sound regulations, paired with improved engine mapping for sharper power delivery. A new high-performance Exedy clutch increases torque capacity and durability under extreme conditions. Suspension revisions improve mid-stroke control and cornering stability, while a revised battery tray and oil sight glass aid servicing.

Built in collaboration with motocross legend Ricky Carmichael and enduro champion Iván Cervantes, the TF 250-X continues to feature a class-leading power-to-weight ratio, powered by a 47 hp single-cylinder engine with premium internals like a forged König piston and titanium valves. A lightweight aluminum chassis, KYB suspension, Brembo brakes, and advanced electronics—including Launch Control, Dual Engine Maps, and a live sensor dashboard—round out its track-focused spec.

Triumph’s MX Tune Pro app offers further adjustability with real-time mapping and diagnostics. Optional competition accessories include an Akrapovič titanium exhaust, XTrig holeshot device, LC-GPA module, and race seat.

The updated TF 250-X is now available for order at Triumph motocross dealers, with units expected to arrive this summer. Pricing will be announced soon.

For more information, visit TriumphMotorcycles.com.