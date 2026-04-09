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Read Our April 2026 Issue

The StaffApril 9, 2026

The April issue of Powersports Business has arrived!

In our April edition, two major OEMs have new headquarters, TVS passes Yamaha as the third-largest bike manufacturer, and RideNow and Piaggio release their annual financial report. We take a closer look at the V-twin market and how a feature film about Lilly Farrow hopes to uplift an industry. We also talked with the new Indian CEO about the post-Polaris era, and the NPDA H-D Council President discusses the state of Harley-Davidson. Finally, we announce the winners of our Under 40 Awards.

PSB April 2026 Cover
Read Now

Highlights of the April 2026 issue of Powersports Business include:

  • RideNow Reports Record Sales at Bike Week
  • Data Shows Outdoor Recreation Vital to Economy
  • Dealers Belong on Capitol Hill
  • The Dealer Lab: How to Present Change
  • Arctic Cat Announces 2027 Snowmobile Range
  • And more!
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The StaffApril 9, 2026

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