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NATDA partners with NCM Associates to expand dealer training

Brendan BakerApril 23, 2026

The North American Trailer Dealers Association (NATDA) has announced a strategic partnership with NCM Associates aimed at strengthening education, peer networking and operational support for trailer dealers.

NCM Associates has been named NATDA’s education partner and exclusive service management training provider. (Photo: Google/NCM/NATDA)

As part of the agreement, NCM Associates has been named NATDA’s education partner and exclusive service management training provider. The collaboration will focus on delivering programs tailored specifically to the needs of light- and medium-duty trailer dealerships.

Corey Langley, NATDA’s director of exhibits and partnerships, added that the agreement is intended to deliver practical, cost-effective resources that help dealers improve performance and build more resilient businesses.

The partnership introduces access to trailer-focused 20 Groups, leadership and service workshops, benchmarking data and training incentives designed to help dealers improve profitability and performance.

Expanded 20 Group opportunities

A central component of the partnership is the expansion of NCM’s 20 Group program within the trailer segment. These groups bring together non-competing dealers to share financial data, compare performance metrics and exchange best practices in a confidential, facilitated setting.

Mark Spader, a 20 Group moderator with NCM Associates, said the collaboration will provide trailer dealers with access to benchmarking and peer collaboration tools that support stronger decision-making and long-term growth.

NATDA members will now have access to 20 Groups built specifically for trailer dealers, along with a new “Express” format designed for smaller operations. The hybrid option combines virtual and in-person engagement, allowing dealers to participate with reduced travel costs while maintaining regular collaboration and insights.

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Training sessions at NATDA Trailer Show

NCM Associates will also play a visible role at the upcoming NATDA Trailer Show, scheduled for Sept. 1–3 in Nashville. The company will host three education sessions focused on improving dealership operations:

  • Parts management strategies to drive profitability
  • Service department performance optimization
  • A mock 20 Group session offering a preview of the program’s structure and benefits

The sessions are designed to give dealers practical tools they can apply directly to their businesses, while also introducing the peer-group model.

NATDA said additional details on future programs and initiatives tied to the partnership will be released in the coming months.

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Brendan BakerApril 23, 2026

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