Spader Business Management gets acquired by NCM

NCM Associates has acquired Sioux Falls-based Spader Business Management and their subsidiary, A World of Training, effective Aug. 31, 2022, furthering its growth, diversification and client support in various industries.

With this merger, NCM, the originator of the first automotive 20 Group in 1947, will further expand its footprint of products and services into several non-automotive industries while maintaining North America’s largest database of financial data and operational metrics.

NCM president and CEO Paul Faletti stated, “Building off the foundation established by his father and Spader Business Management founder Duane Spader, John Spader has built an enviable business built on a culture of trust. The employees of NCM are honored to have the opportunity to partner with their talented associates and their outstanding roster of clients.”

Spader Business Management, with 45 years of experience, has established itself as the premier 20 Group and training provider within the RV, Farm Equipment, Powersports, Marine, and Motorcoach space among many other industries.

John Spader, Spader Business Management President, commented, “Merging the resources of Spader Business Management with those of NCM will allow for us to accelerate the execution of many of our planned strategies. We feel the combined organizations will bring many great resources and offerings to our clients that would not have happened independently.”

NCM and Spader Business Management intend to maintain business as usual as both organizations identify synergies and opportunities to enhance the associate and client experience. John Spader will join the Executive Leadership Team of NCM Associates managing Spader Business Management operations while the corporate office and state-of-the-art training facility will remain in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.