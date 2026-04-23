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NPA promotes from within, elevates Maxon to regional operations manager

The StaffApril 23, 2026

National Powersport Auctions recently announced the promotion of Brad Maxon to regional operations manager, where he will help drive operations and strengthen experiences for dealers, lenders, and partners in Denver and San Diego, as well as Portland, Oregon, and Sacramento, California.

Brad Maxon was promoted to regional operations manager, overseeing NPA operations in Denver and San Diego, as well as in Portland, Oregon, and Sacramento, California.

Maxon brings more than 30 years of experience in the powersports industry to the position. His career began at 16, wiping down motorcycles at a local shop, and eventually working on dealership operations and customer needs. Maxon joined NPA in 2014 and over the last 10 years, worked his way up to general operations manager of NPA San Diego — his most recent role.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity to step into this role,” says Maxon. “NPA has an amazing group of people, and I’m excited to work alongside our teams to continue improving the experience we provide for our dealers and clients.”

“Brad’s journey in the powersports industry and his years of dedication to NPA make him an excellent choice for this role,” adds Jeff Kinney, NPA’s vice president of operations. “He understands our operations inside and out and has consistently demonstrated strong leadership and a commitment to supporting our teams and customers. We’re confident he will continue to make a positive impact across the region.”

NPA says Maxon’s promotion reflects its commitment to developing talent from within and strengthening leadership across its facilities.

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The StaffApril 23, 2026

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