NPA rolls out 2026 Auction Calendar, locking in consistency for dealers

The StaffDecember 18, 2025

National Powersport Auctions (NPA) has released its 2026 Auction Calendar, giving powersports dealers an early look at next year’s schedule and a clear roadmap for sourcing and moving pre-owned inventory.

NPA says they made a handful of strategic tweaks to account for holiday timing and seasonal flow. (Image: National Powersport Auctions)

The 2026 calendar keeps the structure dealers know well, with auction start times remaining at 9 a.m. local time across all NPA locations. A handful of strategic tweaks were made to account for holiday timing and seasonal flow.

What’s changing

  • January and July auctions shift back one week to accommodate holiday schedules
  • November and December will follow the condensed holiday format used in 2025

Dealers can now view and download the full 2026 calendar, including ICS files for easy calendar imports and a printable PDF.

“Pre-owned inventory is essential to dealership success, and our 2026 auction calendar is designed to keep dealers ahead of the market. With 10 locations nationwide and 15 live auctions every month, NPA gives dealers unmatched access to the inventory they need to stay competitive and profitable.” — Ryan Keefe, chief revenue officer at NPA.

Why it matters

With new-unit margins still under pressure, access to consistent, well-timed pre-owned inventory remains critical. NPA’s early calendar release helps dealers plan purchasing, staffing and floorplan strategies well in advance.

NPA Kansas City
NPA opened its new Kansas City location on March 19, celebrating its 10th location. (File photo)

NPA operates company-owned facilities in California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania and Texas, and serves dealers, manufacturers and financial institutions through live and online auction platforms. The company also provides the NPA Value Guide, a widely used wholesale valuation tool.

Bottom line: The 2026 NPA Auction Calendar gives dealers predictability, flexibility and early planning power — key advantages in an increasingly competitive pre-owned powersports market.

