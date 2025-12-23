Motorcycle Industry Council (MIC) members have elected Teri Lynn, U.S. sales director at Troy Lee Designs, to the MIC board of directors and re-elected Robin Hartfiel, editor of Dealernews, for another term. Jim Woodruff, CEO of National Powersport Auctions, will conclude his service when his term ends in January.

Newly elected board member Teri Lynn of Troy Lee Designs (left) and returning board member Robin Hartfiel of Dealernews. (Photo: MIC.org)

The leadership changes come as the association and its members prepare for continued economic and regulatory pressure heading into 2026. MIC Board Chairman Derek Brooks of Yamaha Motor Corporation, U.S.A., pointed to tariffs, technology shifts, and policy changes as key challenges facing the industry.

For dealers, the board’s composition matters as MIC advocacy and priorities increasingly center on profitability, regulatory clarity, and long-term market access. Lynn brings a brand-side, field-informed perspective from Troy Lee Designs, while Hartfiel’s re-election maintains continuity from the dealer and media side.

Lynn called her election both a professional and personal milestone, emphasizing support for riders, retailers, and manufacturers across the ecosystem. She highlighted a focus on strengthening dealer networks, improving the end-to-end rider experience, and helping the industry adapt to changing consumer expectations and rapid technological advancement.

Hartfiel, who has been involved with MIC since the early 1990s, underscored the importance of steady leadership amid mounting challenges. He cited the association’s work navigating Covid-era disruptions and addressing emerging regulatory issues such as PFAS as examples of why sustained engagement is critical.

MIC President and CEO Christy LaCurelle said the board will play a central role as the association navigates ongoing economic, regulatory, and market pressures, noting that collaboration among members, the board, and staff remains key to delivering value to the industry.

MIC Board of Directors beginning in 2026:

Chairman: Derek Brooks, Yamaha Motor Corporation, U.S.A.

Vice Chairman: John Hinz, KTM North America

David Baker, BRP

J.R. Burke, Polaris

Ashmore Ellis, Babes Ride Out / Babes in the Dirt

Kerry Graeber, Suzuki Motor USA

Robin Hartfiel, Dealernews

Paul Langley, LeMans Corporation

Erik Larson, Piaggio Group Americas

Rod Lopusnak, Triumph Motorcycles America

Teri Lynn, Troy Lee Designs

Shawn McLean, BMW Motorrad USA

Bill Savino, American Honda Motor Co.

Eric Sievers, Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A.

Source: MIC Ride Report