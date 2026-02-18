National Powersport Auctions (NPA) will break ground Feb. 19 on a new facility in Denton, Texas, marking a significant expansion of its national auction and remarketing network for powersports dealers.

The new Denton site will further solidify NPA’s footprint in the state and position the company closer to dealers in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and surrounding regions. The facility is scheduled to open in spring 2027. (Photo: National Powersport Auctions)

The 9 a.m. CST ceremony will include local Denton officials, representatives from Copart, and NPA leadership, including CEO Jim Woodruff and vice president of operations, Jeff Kinney. The new site will be located at 1300 N. Masch Branch Rd., Denton, Texas.

What it means for dealers

For powersports dealers across Texas and the surrounding region, the Denton facility is expected to improve access to both live and online auction channels, streamline logistics, and expand buyer reach.

NPA said the location will enhance service capabilities for powersports, RV and marine dealers, as well as lenders, manufacturers and finance partners. By increasing regional capacity, the company aims to improve inventory flow and reduce transportation friction for dealers looking to wholesale aged units, manage trade-ins, or source used inventory.

“Texas continues to be a vital market for our industry, and this new location will allow us to better serve our customers while supporting future growth,” Woodruff says.

The Denton operation is designed to support NPA’s live and digital auction platforms, with secure inventory handling and expanded access for buyers and sellers throughout the Southwest.

Strengthening the Texas market

Texas remains one of the largest and most active powersports markets in the country, with strong demand across motorcycles, ATVs, side-by-sides, RVs and marine products. The Denton site will further solidify NPA’s footprint in the state and position the company closer to dealers in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and surrounding regions.

Kinney said the facility will reflect the company’s established operational model.

“Our Denton facility will be built with the same focus on operational excellence and customer experience that NPA is known for nationwide,” Kinney says.

The Denton location is scheduled to open in spring 2027. NPA officials said additional updates will be shared as construction progresses.