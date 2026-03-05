Cycle Springs to undergo construction, modernize showroom, service center

Dimmitt Automotive Group recently announced it started construction on a brand-new, state-of-the-art facility for Cycle Springs Powersports in Clearwater, Florida, a project it says represents a significant investment in the future of powersports and marine recreation along the state’s Gulf Coast.

The redevelopment of Cycle Springs will include demolishing the existing facilities and constructing a modern and more dynamic, customer-focused showroom. (Photo: Dimmitt Automotive Group)

Dimmitt acquired Cycle Springs Powersports in 2023 from previous owners Noel Hughes and Marty Skapik, who purchased the dealership in 2001. Cycle Springs has been servicing the Tampa Bay area for nearly 35 years. Dimmitt is a fourth-generation, family-owned and operated company that has served the Florida Gulf Coast since 1924.

Today, Cycle Springs is recognized as a top-tier Yamaha dealer and among Florida’s largest sellers of motorcycles, ATVs, and side-by-sides. The dealership represents premier brands including Yamaha, Sea-Doo, Polaris, Kawasaki, Suzuki, Scarab, GEM, Slingshot, and Kymco, offering a comprehensive lineup for enthusiasts on land and water.

The redevelopment will include demolishing the existing facilities and constructing a more modern and dynamic, customer-focused showroom. The project will also feature a large, on-site powersports, motorcycle, and marine service center equipped with advanced tools, expanded service capacity, and enhanced amenities.

A rendering of the new construction at Cycle Springs Powersports. (Dimmitt Automotive Group)

Cycle Springs Powersports says it will remain fully open during construction, with a temporary showroom in operation. To celebrate this exciting new chapter, the dealership is currently featuring a construction reduction sale, offering special pricing.

An official groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for April 7 and will include the mayor of Clearwater and other local dignitaries. The event is open to the public.

“This project represents more than new construction — it reflects our long-term commitment to Clearwater and the broader Gulf Coast community,” says Peter Dimmitt, president of the Dimmitt Automotive Group. “We are honored to build upon our 102-year legacy and invest in a facility that will serve marine, on-road, and off-road enthusiasts for generations to come.”