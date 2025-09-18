Safe-Guard opens new service operations center in South Carolina

Safe-Guard Products International has opened a new 30,375-square-foot service operations center in Greenville, South Carolina, strengthening customer support in the southern automotive and powersports corridor.

The new facility currently employs 130 people, with plans to grow to 220 by mid-2026. Safe-Guard, known for its protection products across the automotive, RV, marine, and powersports industries, supports more than 65 partner brands across North America.

“We’re proud to expand our Greenville call center and further deepen our roots in South Carolina. This new facility allows us to bring even more talented representatives closer to our customers while reinforcing our commitment to the Greenville community.” — David Pryor, president & CEO of Safe-Guard.

South Carolina is a key hub for the automotive industry, supporting over 154,000 jobs and generating an annual economic impact of more than $27 billion. Safe-Guard’s expanded presence in the state positions the company closer to its partners and customers in this fast-growing market.

“Opening this customer service center is a strategic step,” says Darin Cline, COO of Safe-Guard. “Being in the core of the southern [dealer] gateway enables us to deliver smarter, faster service.”

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Atlanta, Safe-Guard continues to focus on delivering innovative protection products, advanced technology solutions, and customer-first service to its dealer and OEM partners.