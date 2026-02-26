Synchrony and Polaris re-up customer finance partnership

Powersports financing firm, Synchrony, announced on Feb. 25 that it has renewed its financing partnership with Polaris.

The has lasted for nearly two decades, and has provided Polaris buyers with access to customized promotional financing and loan options offered through its extensive U.S. dealer network. The continued collaboration supports financing for vehicles, parts, accessories, gear, and vehicle service and protection products.

“When consumers want to tackle the backcountry, trails, or the open road, they often turn to Polaris for their next adventure,” says Darrell Owens, executive vice president and CEO of Lifestyle at Synchrony. “At Synchrony, our goal is to make that adventure attainable with responsible financing. Together with Polaris, we’re advancing innovative solutions that empower dealers and keep pace with the evolving powersports market.”

Polaris says its dealers will continue to collaborate on the development of financing options tailored to the needs of both consumers and dealers. The OEM will also have access to advanced underwriting capabilities through Prism, Synchrony’s differentiated credit decisioning system that uses a holistic approach to assess a consumer’s creditworthiness.

“We are pleased to extend our nearly 20-year relationship with Synchrony, reinforcing our shared commitment to delivering innovative financing solutions for Polaris customers and dealers,” adds Bob Mack, chief financial officer and executive of finance and corporate development at Polaris. “Synchrony continues to enhance the speed of credit decisions and provide digital tools for seamless financing experiences, empowering both Polaris and our dealer network to better serve customers and drive growth.”