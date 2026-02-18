Polaris unveils 2027 snowmobile lineup 

Polaris‘ snowmobile lineup for the new model year — highlighted by the RMK Factory Edition and RMK SPS — introduces a new level of performance and innovation across mountain, trail, and utility riding.

The Polaris 2027 RMK Factory Edition features Walker Evans Racing Factory Edition shocks designed for aggressive riding and superior bottom-out control. (Photos: Polaris)

“With the 2027 lineup, we advanced power, response, and capability in ways that reflect the strength and focus of our team,” says Jenny Nack, vice president and general manager of Polaris Snow. “Reliability is engineered into these machines from the first design sketch to the last validation mile. Each model has been pushed, proven, and refined to perform in the toughest conditions.”

RMK Factory Edition and RMK SPS

Polaris continues to advance capability for mountain riders with the 2027 RMK Factory Edition and RMK SPS, each engineered for two distinct types of riders.

Built on the Matryx RMK platform, RMK Factory Edition features Walker Evans Racing Factory Edition shocks designed for aggressive riding and superior bottom-out control. Heavy-duty rails and a reinforced rear bumper, both 40 percent stronger, deliver the strength riders need when navigating steep, technical terrain. Designed for those who push their sled hard, the RMK Factory Edition is available exclusively during SnowCheck, which runs until March 13.

Factory Edition details:

9R and Boost engine options

HD Rails and Suspension Tune

155 Track Length only

2.6” and 2.75” Lug options

RMSHA inspire graphics

The RMK SPS offers riders an approachable entry point into deep-snow performance, pairing the short-tunnel Matryx SPS platform with responsive, confidence-building handling. Its Polaris IFP suspension delivers consistent, predictable performance across changing conditions, while the available Patriot 850 and Patriot 9R engines provide quick throttle response and accessible power.

SPS details:

850 and 9R Engine options

IFP Shocks

146, 155 and 165 Track options

Short Tunnel

MessageCenter Display

Indy VR1: Trail Performance Elevated

Polaris elevates the Indy VR1 once again in 2027 by pairing its precise handling and ride comfort with the ultra-responsive Patriot 9R engine. This combination — uniting 9R power with Dynamix Active Suspension’s real-time shock adjustments — sharpens handling and enhances ride quality by continuously adapting to terrain inputs and rider movement. The result is a sled that feels coordinated with the rider, reacts instantly, and builds confidence on every mile. The 2027 Patriot 9R INDY VR1 is offered exclusively through SnowCheck.

2027 Indy VR1

New Indy 200

The new Indy 200 is the perfect entry point for young riders. Built on the 200 platform and trail-certified for confidence, it offers the next generation of riders an approachable way to experience snowmobiling and build foundational skills.

Voyageur Nordic Pro & Titan Nordic Pro

The bestselling Polaris Nordic models are now available in North America with the 2027 Voyageur Nordic Pro and Titan Nordic Pro, suited for riders who need strength, agility, and all-terrain confidence. These Nordic-inspired machines are engineered for real-world utility and adventure, whether towing, hauling, or pushing deeper into remote terrain.

Titan Nordic Pro

It features standard Fox QS3 shocks along with premium standard features such as the 7S Display with Ride Command, integrated storage solutions, and deep-snow-focused track designs. The Voyageur Nordic Pro is available with both the smooth, predictable, and quick-accelerating power of the 650 Patriot and the ProStar S4 engine. The Titan Nordic Pro pairs the proven ProStar S4 engine with the added option of the 850 Patriot for riders seeking big power performance.

SnowCheck exclusives

SnowCheck, the once-a-year opportunity for riders to claim exclusive models and features along with our best warranty, is available now through March 13, 2026. Models only available during SnowCheck 2027 include: RMK Factory Edition, Pro RMK, RMK Khaos, Switchback Assault, Indy VR1, and the Indy XCR. For more information or to place an order, visit www.polaris.com/snowcheck.

For more information on Polaris snowmobiles visit www.polaris.com/snowmobiles