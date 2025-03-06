Polaris reveals innovative 2026 snowmobile lineup

Polaris has announced its 2026 snowmobiles, boasting advancements in all segments, including new features, technologies, accessories, and all-new models.

The new Voyageur Adventure Ultimate 155. (Photos: Polaris Inc.)

“Polaris is a product-driven company. Innovation is our lifeblood, and we will continue to push without exception to improve the riding experience every year, as you will see with our 2026 lineup,” comments Jenny Nack, vice president and general manager of Polaris Snow. “No matter where you ride or who you ride with, our 2026 snowmobiles bring next-level versatility and technology to help you experience the moments that lead to lifetime memories.”

New Voyageur Lineup

Featuring the Voyageur SP 155, Voyageur XC 155, and Voyageur Adventure Ultimate 155, this all-new lineup has something to offer riders breaking trails, hauling gear, or hitting the trails with a passenger.

All Voyageur 155 models feature patent-pending BackTrak15 rear articulated suspension, high-clearance independent front suspension (IFS), and TrailBreaker Skis for confidence in varying snow conditions as well as on- and off-trail performance in forward or reverse. Plus, the 650 Patriot engine delivers smooth acceleration, whether cruising the trails or towing a load of gear to the cabin.

The 15″ wide track and narrower ergonomics provide comfort and rider-balanced control for long days outdoors. Additionally, Polaris offers a suite of accessories to outfit the Voyageur 155, including utility-focused storage solutions, added lighting, and a windshield.

PRO RMK and RMK Khaos Limited Editions

Polaris’ bold styling of the PRO RMK and RMK Khaos Limited Edition models stands out in the backcountry. These SnowCheck exclusive models are equipped with accessories and premium features for the ultimate backcountry experience.

The Patriot 9R and Patriot Boost engines are available for the PRO RMK and RMK Khaos Limited Edition models.

Patriot 9R and Patriot Boost engine options allow customers to pick which engine best meets their riding needs. Those looking for fast response and lightweight power may opt for the Patriot 9R, while those interested in a turbocharged adventure will lean toward the Patriot Boost.

Three New Burandt Edition Accessories, including a front bumper, HD rear bumper, and handlebar bag, offer increased protection and convenience while exploring the backcountry. The unique paint, design, and graphics, like Dream Orange Pearl and Matte Steel Blue with chrome decals, allow mountain riders to stand out.

New Suspension

Rider-driven innovation played a significant role in helping shape the Polaris’ 2026 offerings for Crossover riders who can now select from two front suspension options on their Switchback Assault. The all-new Escape front suspension features a narrower front suspension and proven RMK components to give riders greater agility and handling when off-trail. The original Race front suspension has a wider stance and delivers the ultimate trail comfort and handling with off-trail capability.

2026 Switchback Assault.

Indy XCR

The 2026 Indy XCR now features a 20 percent stiffer suspension calibration, allowing the sled to manage big bumps and rough trails easily. The Indy XCR also features a new Long-Tail rear suspension, derived from the 2024 and 2025 Indy Cross Country race sleds, for improved throttle-on steering and bottom-out resistance, which enable better control and handling on aggressive terrain.

Widetrack

Polaris upgraded its 2026 Titan snowmobiles to manage heavy-duty winter tasks on- or off-trail with an expanded lineup, more engine options, including the 850 Patriot or ProStar S4, and an expanded accessory offering, including a large utility box to suit varying riding styles. All Titan models feature patent-pending BackTrak20 Rear Articulated Suspension, High-Clearance IFS, TrailBreaker Skis, and 20″ wide Cobra tracks for flotation and performance in varying snow conditions.

Ride Command

Polaris’ Ride Command mapping system boasts over 1.1 million miles of verified trails and unique features. It elevates the snowmobile experience with route planning and group ride capabilities, all without the need for cell service. This technology is available for free to all riders through the app, online, or directly on the snowmobile.

SnowCheck

SnowCheck, the once-a-year opportunity for riders to get exclusive factory customization and build their dream Polaris sled by selecting their preferred model, engine, colors, options, and technology with the best warranty, is available today and will run through March 28.

Sneak Peek Tour

To celebrate the 2026 lineup, Polaris is hitting the road with a Sneak Peek Tour, bringing stops to riders across the country. At each stop, customers will have the opportunity to get up-close and personal with the newest sleds, chat with the Polaris Team, and have a chance to win exclusive swag. For the full list of stops, visit polaris.com/en-us/snowmobiles/events.

Source: Polaris Inc.