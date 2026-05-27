DX1 launches Smart Receiving feature for powersports dealerships

DX1 has officially launched Smart Receiving, a new automated inventory management feature designed to help powersports dealerships speed up parts receiving and reduce manual data entry errors.

DX1 says Smart Receiving goes beyond simple invoice importing by automatically managing several dealership inventory functions. (Photo: DX1/Facebook)

The new Smart Receiving tool automates the dealership parts receiving process by pulling order data directly from vendors and entering it into the dealership management system. According to DX1, the feature can reduce invoice processing time from roughly 10 minutes to about 45 seconds for a standard 40-part invoice.

The company says the feature is designed to eliminate common receiving bottlenecks that often create inventory and accounting issues inside dealerships.

“Smart Receiving transforms a tedious, error-prone task into a streamlined workflow, allowing dealership staff to spend less time behind a computer and more time with their customers,” says Jeffrey Littlejohn, president and CEO of DX1.

Automates dealership inventory workflows

DX1 says Smart Receiving goes beyond simple invoice importing by automatically managing several dealership inventory functions, including:

Part allocation

Special-order management

Backorder tracking

FIFO inventory handling

Receiving discrepancy documentation

The company says automating these processes can significantly improve dealership workflow efficiency while reducing pricing mismatches and manual accounting errors.

By eliminating manual entry of part numbers, quantities, and pricing information, the system is intended to improve inventory accuracy and reduce time spent correcting downstream accounting discrepancies.

DX1 also noted that the automated workflow can reduce training time for dealership employees in high-turnover parts department roles.

BRP and Turn 14 integrations included

DX1 says the initial rollout of Smart Receiving includes direct integrations with BRP and Turn 14 Distribution, allowing dealerships to connect directly with two major powersports and aftermarket inventory suppliers.