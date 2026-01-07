MotoHunt-Revvable partnership helps dealers buy smarter, fund deals faster

MotoHunt announced Jan. 1 that it will partner with Revvable to help powersports dealerships move faster from trade-in to funded deal while reducing friction across inventory, sales, and finance workflows.

The partnership connects MotoHunt’s live market valuation, trade-in appraisal tools, and inventory intelligence platform with Revvable’s lender-integrated credit application technology. The combined platform will give dealers a cleaner, more efficient path from appraisal to approval without adding complexity.

MotoHunt helps dealers buy and price used inventory by grounding every appraisal in real-time retail, J.D. Power, and NPA wholesale data. Revvable removes friction on the finance side by replacing outdated credit applications with a streamlined experience that captures buyer intent earlier and routes deals to lenders faster.

“Dealers don’t lose deals because of effort. They lose them because of friction,” says Jacob Berry, co-founder of MotoHunt. “When trade-in values, inventory decisions, and credit workflows are disconnected, margin and momentum disappear. This partnership connects the dots and reduces overall expenses.”

Revvable says its platform has helped dealers increase online credit submissions while cutting an average of 60 hours a month from the finance process. MotoHunt complements that efficiency by pushing customer-facing appraisals directly into the dealer portal with live market data to protect margin at the point of acquisition through accurate trade-in valuations.

“Dealers are asking for fewer tools that do more,” says Jory Anderson, CEO of Revvable. “MotoHunt and Revvable work together to remove friction from both sides of the deal so teams can move faster, and customers actually finish the process.”

As part of the partnership, MotoHunt and Revvable will roll out joint dealer programs beginning in the first quarter of 2026, which include preferred pricing, integrated workflows, and co-branded educational content focused on buying smarter, selling faster, and simplifying dealership operations.