Motohunt announced three key updates at the recent NPDA Dealer Connect: a new integration with National Powersport Auctions (NPA), co-op marketing approval from major OEMs, and live demonstrations of its Motohunt Premium platform.

The NPA partnership enables dealers to view weekly auction run lists and request direct buy quotes directly within Motohunt, creating a seamless workflow from trade appraisal to acquisition. (Photo: Motohunt/YouTube screenshot)

“When we can work together to figure out a solution that works seamlessly between the platforms, I see that as a massive win for the dealers,” — Mike Murray, VP of sales at NPA.

Motohunt also confirmed co-op eligibility with Can-Am, BMW Motorrad, Yamaha, Kawasaki, Honda, Polaris, CFMOTO, and Harley-Davidson’s Marketing Development Fund, enabling dealers to apply OEM dollars toward platform costs.

“The used market has shifted, and the old way of guessing on trades isn’t working,” says Jacob Berry, Motohunt co-founder and VP of growth. “Motohunt gives managers the data and confidence to compete in this environment.”

Motohunt is a dealer-first software platform that bills itself as the “VAuto of Powersports,” trusted by dealer groups nationwide. Learn more at dealers.motohunt.com.