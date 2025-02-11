NPDA shares dates, location for 2025 Dealer Connect event

The National Powersports Dealer Association has announced that its 2025 Dealer Connect education and networking conference will be held Sept. 21-23 at the Hilton Columbus Downtown in Columbus, Ohio.

(Left) Dave McMahon, NPDA’s executive director, and Don Meyers, president of Harley-Davidson of Baltimore, at the 2024 Dealer Connect event. The 2025 event will be moved to an earlier date in September at the Hilton in downtown Columbus.

After a successful debut event in 2024, Dealer Connect returns to Columbus with its easy accessibility for NPDA Membership. As a first-time event host, the Hilton will offer ease of use and the benefits of having educational seminar rooms and networking spaces adjacent to each other on the same floor in 2025.

“Dealer Connect in 2025 is already taking major steps forward, ” says Dave McMahon, executive director of the NPDA. “We’re excited to return to Columbus and look forward to showing off the new location at the Hilton Columbus Downtown. Yes, it’s ‘About the Stay, ’ but it’s also about the countless number of profit-building educational opportunities and the incredible amount of networking time that our dealer and partner members will experience as we move the industry forward as ‘Your Partner in Growth.’”

Learn more about the event at www.npda.org/connect.