Opinion: Why I’m headed to DealerConnect 2025

Op-ed by Jacob Berry, co-founder and vice president of growth at Motohunt, and host of the Dealership Fixit Podcast.

I spend most of my days talking with dealers, and if there’s one thing I hear over and over, it’s this: running a dealership is tougher today than it’s ever been. Margins are tight, customers are demanding, OEM programs keep shifting, and figuring out how to bring in the next generation of riders feels like a moving target.

The first DealerConnect was held last October in Columbus. This year, the event returns to Columbus, but at the Hilton downtown.

That’s why I believe DealerConnect matters.

I attended the first one last year, and what struck me wasn’t the breakout sessions or the vendor booths— it was that the dealers were the ones driving the agenda. Instead of sitting through presentations designed for OEMs or suppliers, the conversations centered on the challenges we face every day: managing pre-owned inventory, navigating credit and compliance, enhancing service department efficiency, and ultimately getting digital retailing right.

This September in Columbus, Ohio, the NPDA is bringing DealerConnect back, and I’m convinced it’s exactly what our industry needs. Dealers rarely have the chance to sit down as peers, set aside the sales pitches, and discuss honestly how to run better businesses. DealerConnect gives us that.

It’s also where we see the real power of the NPDA. In just four years, the association has demonstrated that when dealers speak together, policymakers and manufacturers take notice. The fact that the NPDA has already made an impact at the federal level tells me we’re just scratching the surface of what we can do as a united group.

But here’s the truth: advocacy doesn’t work without participation. If we want a stronger industry, we have to show up — not just to learn, but to contribute. DealerConnect isn’t another trade show to walk; it’s a room full of dealers shaping the future of our business.

So, when someone asks me why I’m making time for DealerConnect at the end of a busy September, the answer is simple: because I can have real conversations with dealers. I’ll be there, and if you care about where our industry is headed, you should be too.

Accelerate Conference continues to be the benchmark

Before DealerConnect launched in 2024, the Accelerate Conference, which will take place in Orlando this January, had already demonstrated to the industry what a dealer-first event could look like. Accelerate broke away from the traditional trade show model, giving dealers the microphone to discuss real-world challenges — from succession planning and financing to digital marketing and operations.

PSB’s Accelerate Conference has been the benchmark for dealer-focused events that break the mold of traditional industry events. With the NPDA following a similar format, both offer excellent opportunities for growth and learning.

That format struck a chord with attendees, proving that dealers want more than product showcases; they want forums where the dealer’s perspective drives the conversation. PSB applauds the NPDA and its commitment to focusing on advocacy priorities.

Perhaps it’s a shameless self-promotion, but Accelerate has much to offer dealers as well, with a primary focus on growing your business and building more effective processes. We will also be highlighting the best of the best at our Honors Awards, which are now open for nominations.