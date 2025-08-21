DealersLatest NewsNewsNews EnewsletterService ProvidersTop Stories

NPA to lead dealer education sessions at NPDA DealerConnect

The StaffAugust 21, 2025

National Powersport Auctions (NPA) will play a key role at the upcoming NPDA DealerConnect networking event, taking place from September 21 to 23 in Columbus, Ohio. With the pre-owned market driving much of today’s industry activity, NPA is set to deliver two exclusive, one-hour sessions designed to help dealers thrive despite tariff-related headwinds in new unit sales.

Dealer Connect 2024
NPA CEO Jim Woodruff will share insights drawn from years of industry leadership, while VP of Sales Mike Murray (above) will present his relationship-driven approach to profitability. (Staff photo)

“NPDA’s mission is to help dealers be well prepared, sustainably profitable, and exceed the expectations of a growing customer base. NPA has been a trusted advisor to our board, and now we want all dealers to benefit from their expertise.” — NPDA Board Chair Bob Kee.

NPA CEO Jim Woodruff will share insights drawn from years of industry leadership, while VP of Sales Mike Murray — back by popular demand after one of the top-rated presentations at the first DealerConnect — will present his relationship-driven approach to profitability. Both encourage dealers to stop by the NPA booth to learn more about boosting business performance.

Dealer interest is running high. According to Kee, exhibit space is already sold out, and pre-registrations have surpassed last year’s total attendance, with a month still to go. Dealers planning to attend are encouraged to secure hotel rooms soon.

Tags
The StaffAugust 21, 2025

Related Articles

NPDA and Powersports Rep Association join forces to strengthen industry

June 10, 2025

NPDA celebrates 4 years of advocacy and dealer growth

May 28, 2025
NPDA's EDGE program

NPDA: What dealers really need to know about tariffs

May 15, 2025
FHDDA

Another dealer association backs campaign to oust Harley leadership ahead of shareholder vote

May 14, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
EPG Brand Acceleration
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.