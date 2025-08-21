NPA to lead dealer education sessions at NPDA DealerConnect

National Powersport Auctions (NPA) will play a key role at the upcoming NPDA DealerConnect networking event, taking place from September 21 to 23 in Columbus, Ohio. With the pre-owned market driving much of today’s industry activity, NPA is set to deliver two exclusive, one-hour sessions designed to help dealers thrive despite tariff-related headwinds in new unit sales.

NPA CEO Jim Woodruff will share insights drawn from years of industry leadership, while VP of Sales Mike Murray (above) will present his relationship-driven approach to profitability. (Staff photo)

“NPDA’s mission is to help dealers be well prepared, sustainably profitable, and exceed the expectations of a growing customer base. NPA has been a trusted advisor to our board, and now we want all dealers to benefit from their expertise.” — NPDA Board Chair Bob Kee.

NPA CEO Jim Woodruff will share insights drawn from years of industry leadership, while VP of Sales Mike Murray — back by popular demand after one of the top-rated presentations at the first DealerConnect — will present his relationship-driven approach to profitability. Both encourage dealers to stop by the NPA booth to learn more about boosting business performance.

Dealer interest is running high. According to Kee, exhibit space is already sold out, and pre-registrations have surpassed last year’s total attendance, with a month still to go. Dealers planning to attend are encouraged to secure hotel rooms soon.