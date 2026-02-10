National Powersport Auctions (NPA) is strengthening its leadership and sales organization with two key moves aimed at better supporting dealers nationwide, including the appointment of a new territory sales manager in the Pacific Northwest and the promotion of a longtime executive to chief revenue officer.

Randy Mullinix brings more than 40 years of powersports experience to the role as territory sales manager for the Pacific Northwest, with a background that spans dealership service, parts and sales, as well as manufacturing and business development roles dating back to 2007. (Photo: NPA)

NPA announced Feb. 6 that industry veteran Randy Mullinix has joined the company as territory sales manager for the Pacific Northwest, covering Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington. Mullinix will be based out of NPA’s Portland operations and will work directly with dealers to support pre-owned inventory management across all brands.

Mullinix brings more than 40 years of powersports experience to the role, with a background that spans dealership service, parts and sales, as well as manufacturing and business development roles dating back to 2007. His experience includes time as an account manager, regional manager and business development manager, giving him a broad understanding of dealership operations and remarketing challenges.

“This industry is built on relationships with like-minded people,” Mullinix says. “I’m excited to connect with dealers throughout the Pacific Northwest and help support their inventory needs across all brands.”

Mike Murray, NPA vice president of sales, said Mullinix’s experience will help dealers maximize the value of NPA’s remarketing tools.

“His experience and strategic insight will help dealers better utilize NPA for managing their pre-owned inventory,” Murray says.

Dealers can contact Mullinix at rmullinix@npauctions.com. NPA’s next Portland simulcast auction is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 19, at 9 a.m. PT.

In a separate announcement earlier this year, NPA promoted Ryan Keefe to chief revenue officer, expanding his leadership responsibilities across the company’s sales and marketing operations. In the newly created role, Keefe oversees dealer sales, institutional sales, RV and marine, DirectBuy, marketing and events.

In the newly created role of chief revenue officer, Ryan Keefe will oversee dealer sales, institutional sales, RV and marine, DirectBuy, marketing and events. Keefe has been with NPA for 16 years, beginning as media manager before advancing through marketing leadership roles, most recently serving as vice president of marketing. (Photo: NPA)

Keefe has been with NPA for 16 years, beginning as media manager before advancing through marketing leadership roles, most recently serving as vice president of marketing. His tenure has coincided with significant growth in NPA’s dealer services and brand footprint.

“Ryan’s passion for the powersports industry and his ability to drive results make him the ideal leader to take on this role,” says Jim Woodruff, NPA CEO. “His strategic vision and commitment to our partners and customers have been instrumental to NPA’s success.”

A lifelong powersports enthusiast from a multi-generational motorcycling family, Keefe said the new role allows him to further support dealers and industry partners.

“This industry has always been more than a career for me — it’s a way of life,” Keefe shares. “I’m excited to continue working with such a passionate team and to see how NPA continues to contribute to the future of powersports and recreational vehicles.”

The leadership moves underscore NPA’s continued investment in dealer-focused services and long-term growth as one of the industry’s leading powersports remarketing platforms.