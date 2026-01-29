DealersLatest NewsNewsTop News EnewsletterTop Stories

NPDA elects Jayson Davis as chairman, installs new officers as membership grows

The StaffJanuary 29, 2026

The National Powersports Dealer Association has installed new officers and expanded its board of directors as the organization marks five years of advocating for franchised and independent powersports dealers.

Jayson Davis was unanimously elected chairman of the NPDA, succeeding Bob Kee. (Photos: NPDA)

Jayson Davis was unanimously elected chairman of the NPDA, succeeding Bob Kee, who now serves as immediate past chair. Jay Goodart was elected vice chair, and founding board member Kim Harrison will continue in her role as secretary-treasurer for one additional year before terming out.

“Jayson has done a commendable job representing the association as vice chair and spearheading a number of critical initiatives,” Kee shares. “Dealers are in good hands.”

Davis brings more than 30 years of industry experience to the role and has been a vocal advocate for NPDA membership.

“I believe NPDA’s purpose is to promote and protect the industry in all aspects — period,” Davis says.

Goodart, who has been involved with NPDA since 2021 and is a member of the association’s H-D Council, said the organization plays a critical role in uniting a fragmented industry. “The NPDA can bring the whole of the powersports industries together and help create consistent growth and continuity,” he said.

Jay Goodart was elected vice chair.

Harrison, a founding board member, has served as secretary-treasurer since the association’s inception. “Associations do for us what we can’t do alone,” she notes.

Related Articles

The NPDA also announced the addition of Michael Maledon, CEO of Elway Powersports, to its board of directors for a two-year term. The board expansion was triggered by NPDA membership surpassing 400 dealers, prompting increased dealer representation under the organization’s bylaws.

Maledon has led Elway Powersports’ expansion to five rooftops, representing 19 franchises, since 2021 and previously held senior executive roles at the Van Tuyl Group.

Founding board member Kim Harrison will continue in her role as secretary-treasurer for one additional year before terming out. Michael Maledon, CEO of Elway Powersports, was appointed to the board of directors for a two-year term.

The new officers were installed during the association’s first board meeting of the 2026 calendar year. Annual board elections are held as seats become available.

Founded in 2021, the NPDA provides education, advocacy, programs and services aimed at supporting dealer profitability and long-term sustainability across the powersports industry.

Tags
The StaffJanuary 29, 2026

Related Articles

Motohunt

Motohunt expands dealer platform with NPA integration and OEM co-op approval

September 24, 2025

Harley-Davidson appoints two new members to its board

September 17, 2025
Dealer Connect 2024

Opinion: Why I’m headed to DealerConnect 2025

September 10, 2025
Dealer Connect 2024

NPA to lead dealer education sessions at NPDA DealerConnect

August 21, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
EPG Brand Acceleration
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.