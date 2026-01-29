The National Powersports Dealer Association has installed new officers and expanded its board of directors as the organization marks five years of advocating for franchised and independent powersports dealers.

Jayson Davis was unanimously elected chairman of the NPDA, succeeding Bob Kee, who now serves as immediate past chair. Jay Goodart was elected vice chair, and founding board member Kim Harrison will continue in her role as secretary-treasurer for one additional year before terming out.

“Jayson has done a commendable job representing the association as vice chair and spearheading a number of critical initiatives,” Kee shares. “Dealers are in good hands.”

Davis brings more than 30 years of industry experience to the role and has been a vocal advocate for NPDA membership.

“I believe NPDA’s purpose is to promote and protect the industry in all aspects — period,” Davis says.

Goodart, who has been involved with NPDA since 2021 and is a member of the association’s H-D Council, said the organization plays a critical role in uniting a fragmented industry. “The NPDA can bring the whole of the powersports industries together and help create consistent growth and continuity,” he said.

Harrison, a founding board member, has served as secretary-treasurer since the association’s inception. “Associations do for us what we can’t do alone,” she notes.

The NPDA also announced the addition of Michael Maledon, CEO of Elway Powersports, to its board of directors for a two-year term. The board expansion was triggered by NPDA membership surpassing 400 dealers, prompting increased dealer representation under the organization’s bylaws.

Maledon has led Elway Powersports’ expansion to five rooftops, representing 19 franchises, since 2021 and previously held senior executive roles at the Van Tuyl Group.

The new officers were installed during the association’s first board meeting of the 2026 calendar year. Annual board elections are held as seats become available.

Founded in 2021, the NPDA provides education, advocacy, programs and services aimed at supporting dealer profitability and long-term sustainability across the powersports industry.