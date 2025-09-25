The National Powersports Dealer Association (NPDA) wrapped its annual DealerConnect event in Columbus with record-breaking growth. The association reported that dealer attendance surged 300% compared to the previous year, filling seats for educational sessions and driving strong engagement across workshops, keynotes, and networking opportunities.

NPA’s Jim Woodruff kicked off the sessions on Monday. (Staff photos)

Held September 21–23 at the Hilton Columbus Downtown, DealerConnect 2025 drove home its message as “a meeting for dealers, by dealers.” The program opened with early-arrival workshops on Saturday, followed by keynote addresses from NPDA Chair Bob Kee (Destination Cycle), Sam Dantzler (Garage Composites), NPA CEO Jim Woodruff, and NPDA Board Member Mark Sheffield (Woods Cycle Country).

The event’s partner showcase featured 30 vendors ranging from A2C to ZiiDMS, many offering exclusive show specials. But for many attendees, the top takeaway was the peer-to-peer interaction.

NPDA Board Member and PSB columnist Mark Sheffield gave a rousing session on Tuesday.

“The show specials were awesome, but honestly, the biggest value was being able to get together face-to-face and exchange ideas with peers and providers,” — NPDA founding board member Mark Peterson of Southwest Superbikes.

More than 120 dealers — including two 20 Clubs — made the trip, and the energy in the room matched the association’s growth trajectory.

NPDA Chairman Bob Kee closed the event with a call to action and the dates set for next year in Columbus.

“DealerConnect proves that we really are better together,” says Kee. “The NPDA’s reason for being is to help dealers become well prepared, sustainably profitable and exceed the expectations of a growing powersports customer base.”

DealerConnect will return to Columbus next September 20-22, 2026.

Looking ahead, Powersports Business is preparing to launch Accelerate 2026 in January (18-20) in Orlando — with an initiative designed to expand dealer education, advocacy, and resources throughout the year. Registration is now open for dealers and industry partners interested in joining the premier dealer-focused conference. To explore sponsorship opportunities, please contact Mark Rosacker at mrosacker@epgacceleration.com.