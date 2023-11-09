MIC: NPA’s Jim Woodruff re-elected to board; one seat left to be filled

Motorcycle Industry Council (MIC) members re-elected Jim Woodruff of National Powersport Auctions (NPA) to another term on the association’s board of directors.

National Powersport Auctions COO Jim Woodruff has been re-elected as secretary/treasurer of MIC’s board of directors.

Woodruff currently serves as secretary/treasurer. A second ballot is underway to choose another director from aftermarket/allied trade companies.

The remaining open board seat candidates are:

Robin Hartfiel (incumbent) of Dealernews;

Mark Hoyer of Cycle World/Octane;

Zach Parham of Comoto Holdings;

Jan Smith of S&S Cycle; and

Brian Weston of Arai Helmet.

Members have already received email invitations with personalized links directed to a web page where they can cast their votes. Voting ends on Tuesday, November 14.