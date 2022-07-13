National Powersport Auctions expand RV and Marine services nationwide

National Powersport Auctions, NPA, is America’s leading provider of powersports remarketing and auction services. NPA has expanded its designated recreational vehicles and marine services across the nation and is now NPA RV+Marine.

“NPA is excited about broadening our remarketing services to RV and Marine lenders and dealers. We are taking our proven system and evolving it for RV and Marine inventory,” said Jim Woodruff, NPA CEO. The NPA RV+Marine remarketing business will offer the same suite of comprehensive services as their powersports group. NPA’s dedicated RV and Marine team specialize in valuations, logistics, reconditioning, and selling options across the United States. NPA RV+Marine is where dealers, lenders, and financial institutions exchange units and fill inventory demand through live and simulcast auctions, and online auctions 24/7.

NPA’s commitment to better serve the RV and Marine industry was solidified last year with the construction of a new 140,000 sq. ft. Florida facility on 45 acres specifically designed to store and process marine and RV inventory. In addition to the state-of-the-art warehouse, NPA hired industry veteran Matt Amata as Vice President of NPA’s RV and Marine Sales. Amata will be responsible for the growth and expansion of NPA’s RV and Marine business nationwide.

Amata has been involved in the marine industry for more than 20 years, serving as President of National Liquidators for the last decade. “NPA’s values, integrity, investments in infrastructure, technology, training, and unparalleled customer service have consistently set them apart as leaders in the industry. While NPA has been present in the RV and Marine space for over two decades, they are committing all the resources needed to grow and expand this market. I am thrilled to lead that charge,” exclaimed Amata.

Expanding RV and Marine puts NPA in the driver’s seat to accommodate existing clients better as well as bring in new business. NPA has the tools and resources to assist both buyers and sellers of RV and Marine inventory.

Good remarketing times are on the horizon. Go RVing reports that RV ownership was at a record high, with 11.2 million households owning an RV in 2021. According to The National Marine Manufacturers Association, an estimated 100 million Americans go boating each year. NPA is positioned to supply the growing remarketing demand for powersports, RV, and marine vessels now and in the future.