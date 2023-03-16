Motorcycle Industry Council elects new chairman

The Motorcycle Industry Council (MIC) has announced its board of directors elected Derek Brooks as the new chair of the industry trade association during the group's first 2023 meeting this week.

Brooks is the motorcycle product line manager at Yamaha Motor Corporation, U.S.A. John Hinz, CEO of KTM North America, was chosen to serve as vice chair, and Jim Woodruff, CEO of National Powersport Auctions, will remain secretary and treasurer.

The directors also welcomed two new board members. Bill Savino, senior manager of sales support for American Honda Motor Co., has replaced Honda's Chuck Boderman, who has retired. Eric Sievers, director, sales planning and analysis for Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A., has replaced Kawasaki's Bill Jenkins, also now retired.

This year's MIC board:

Chairman of the Board Derek Brooks, Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA

Vice Chairman John Hinz, KTM North America, Inc.

Secretary/Treasurer Jim Woodruff, National Powersport Auctions

MIC Directors:

Jeff Brown, EagleRider

Tim Calhoun, Tim Calhoun Powersports Consulting

Kerry Graeber, Suzuki Motor USA, LLC

Robin Hartfiel, Dealernews

Erik Larson, Piaggio Group Americas

Joey Lindahl, Polaris Inc.

Rod Lopusnak, Triumph Motorcycles America

Marc McAllister, Tucker Powersports

Shawn McLean, BMW Motorrad USA

Jeff Proctor, BRP, Inc.

Bill Savino, American Honda Motor Co., Inc.

Eric Siever, Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A.