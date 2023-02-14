NPA CEO joins AIMExpo to speak about pre-owned market

National Powersport Auctions (NPA) is excited to return to AIMExpo in Las Vegas this week and meet and greet AIMExpo attendees. All are invited to stop by booth 6059.

"We're excited to see our NPA dealer members and have this time to introduce our profit-producing services to more dealerships," said Dean Sweet, territory sales manager, NPA.

The company will present its vehicle remarketing services that help dealers effectively maximize margins and profitability. Learn how to tap into the thousands of vehicles NPA sells every week and see live demonstrations of tools like the NPA Value Guide Pro, a powerful powersport pricing tool.

"It's simply the best you'll find when sourcing real-time pricing for motorcycles," said Ryan Keefe, VP of Marketing, NPA.

NPA will join AIMExpo where it will help dealers learn how to tap into the thousands of vehicles NPA sells every week and see live demonstrations of tools like the NPA Value Guide Pro.

Attendees will find hundreds of dollars in perks for both NPA new members and current members. NPA is giving away a free annual membership to any new dealer that signs up at the show. Current NPA members have a chance to save up to $350 by entering to win an NPA Buy Fee Credit.

NPA is giving away five of these exclusive prizes. Dealers can register and enter the drawing at the NPA exhibit booth 6059. The drawing will be Friday, Feb. 17. Winners may be absent but must provide a mobile number to accept the prize.

NPA is a nationwide company, serving the powersports industry since 1990. Founded by dealers, for dealers, the company understands the challenges of maintaining a successful dealership. In the tradition of the NPA serving dealers culture, industry powerhouse NPA CEO Jim Woodruff will be the guest speaker at the AIMExpo Disruptive Thinking Education session on Wednesday, Feb. 15, at 2:30 p.m. in room S229.

“This is going to be a pivotal year for powersports operators,” Woodruff said. He will provide an overview of the promising future of the used inventory space. The informative session will guide and enlighten dealers on the ins and outs of the profitable pre-owned marketplace.

"NPA is the leader in the powersports auction industry and AIMExpo shares our ownership mindset, commitment to challenging the norm and focus on delivering results. It’s an exciting time, and we’re looking forward to seeing everyone at AIMExpo 2023," Woodruff said.

