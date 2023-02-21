Kawasaki announces sales force expansion  

Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A. has announced it will expand its District Manager sales force with openings across the country. Kawasaki has open positions in major U.S. markets and is now accepting applications.

Following the success the powersports industry has seen over the past few years, Kawasaki plans to maintain steady growth by expanding its sales force to provide a higher level of engagement and increased contact frequency with its dealer network.

“The powersports industry continues to grow and we are growing our team along with it,” said Anthony Kestler, senior director of U.S. sales. “Kawasaki has the industry’s best dealer network and we are adding new team members that have enthusiasm and passion for powersports as we expand our sales force and model line-up of Motorcycles, ATVs, Side x Sides and Personal Watercraft in 2023 and beyond.”

Open positions are available to view now. Please visit the Corporate Careers link on the Kawasaki website for additional information.