Kawasaki announces 2026 street motorcycle lineup

Kawasaki recently dropped its 2026 street bike lineup, including the updated Z1100 SE ABS, as well as the return of several naked, retro, touring, adventure, and cruiser models, all set to arrive at Kawasaki dealerships this fall.

The 2026 Kawasaki Z1100 SE ABS comes in Metallic Matte Graphensteel Gray / Metallic Matte Carbon Gray. (Photos: Kawasaki)



The liquid-cooled engine powering the Z1100 SE ABS is 1,099cc, up from last year’s 1,043cc engine. It also features taller fifth and sixth gears, and has a 4-2-1 exhaust system, and a slip/assist clutch that now allows for smoother shifting.

The bike is equipped with advanced cornering and anti-lock braking system, with a traction control system with three selectable modes. The bike also includes four ride modes: Sport, Road, Rain, and customizable Rider mode. Other electronics include cruise control and an up/down quickshifter.

The Z1100 SE ABS rides on an aluminum twin-tube frame that uses the engine as a stressed member. As an “SE” version, this bike includes premium suspension and brake components.

The 5-inch TFT display features two display modes, with smartphone connectivity that allows for calls, message notifications, checking battery levels, and the use of voice commands. Through the app, riders can access vehicle info, ride logs with GPS route tracking and performance data, and the option to adjust general settings and pre-select ride modes.

The 2026 Kawasaki Z1100 SE ABS is available now in Metallic Matte Graphensteel Gray / Metallic Matte Carbon Gray with an MSRP of $14,999.

Kawasaki also announced models that will return unchanged for 2026, along with color options and prices for the new model year.

Z models

The 2026 Z H2 SE AVS is a hypernaked bike featuring a 998cc liquid cooled, in-line four-cylinder balanced supercharged engine. It comes with Brembo Stylema Monobloc brake calipers, a Brembo front brake master cylinder, and steel-braided lines. MSRP: $21,999.

The 2026 Kawasaki Z H2 SE ABS in Metallic Matte Graphenesteel Gray / Metallic Matte Carbon Gray.



The Z900 ABS is powered by a 948cc liquid-cooled, 4-stroke in-line 4-cylinder engine and is equipped with advanced cornering, traction and braking systems. In addition to the standard Z900 ABS, the special edition Z900 SE ABS features higher-grade suspension with an Öhlins S46 rear shock, Brembo 300mm front brake discs and M4.32 radial-mount monobloc calipers. The standard Z900 starts at $9,999, while the Z900 SE has an MSRP of $11,999.

The Z500 ABS is a 451cc parallel-twin engine. The special edition Z500 SE includes special features such as unique color and graphics, two-piece under-cowl design, high-grade full color display with TFT, and a USB-C outlet integrated into the inner headlight cowling. MSRP for the Z500 is $5,699, while the special edition sits at $6,399.

Kawasaki’s mini Z125 Pro also returns with an MSRP of $3,799.

Ninja models

In the hypersport category, the Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX SE ABS features a supercharged 998cc inline four-cylinder engine. It comes with advanced features such as rider-assist, cruise control, forward collision warning, blind spot detection, tire pressure monitoring system and a proximity activation start system. Its MSRP is $29,999.

The 2026 Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX SE ABS in Metallic Brilliant Golden Black / Metallic Diablo Black.



The sport touring Ninja 1100 SX and 1100SX SE have a 1,099cc 4-stroke in-line-four engine, an advanced electronics package and relaxed riding position. The cockpit features a 4.3” all-digital TFT color instrumentation with multiple display modes, and smartphone connectivity. The special edition offers Brembo M4.32 front brake calipers, Brembo master cylinder and brake discs, steel-braided lines, an Öhlins S46 rear shock, grip heaters, and more. The Ninja 1100SX starts at $13,999, while the special edition MSRP is $15,799

Retro models

Three retro models make their return for 2026, including the Kawasaki Z650RS, a middleweight retro sport, inspired by the Z900RS. It features a parallel-twin 649cc engine, lightweight trellis frame, telescopic front fork and horizontal back-link rear suspension. MSRP: $8,999.

The 2026 Kawasaki Z650RS ABS in Ebony.



The other two retro classics Kawasaki returned for 2026 are the W230 and the W800. The former is powered by a 233cc air-cooled 4-stroke SOHC, single-cylinder engine. It’s paired with a lightweight, semi-double cradle frame, relaxed, upright riding position and low 29.3-inch seat height. MSRP: $5,699.

The latter, W800, is inspired by 1960s-style W1, and features a 773cc air-cooled vertical twin engine. Its unique retro look pays homage to the past, while incorporating mdern technology and features. MSRP: $10,699.

Cruisers

The Vulcan cruiser lineup returns with the Vulcan S ($7,649), the Vulcan S ABS ($8,149), the Vulcan S Cafe ABS ($8,749), the Vulcan 900 Classic ($9,599), the Vulcan 900 Classic LT ($10,599), the Vulcan 900 Custom ($9,999), and the Vulcan 1700 Vaquero ABS ($19,999).

2026 Kawasaki Vulcan 900 Classic in Metallic Ocean Blue/Pearl Stardust White.



Joining the Vulcan lineup in Kawasaki’s cruiser category is the Eliminator ($6,499), a 451cc parallel-twin powered engine, also available with ABS ($6,799) and a special edition ($7,099).

Adventure touring

The Versys 650 LT ABS features a fuel-injected 649cc, parallel twin engine, and an upright riding position. It comes equipped with a 5.5-gallon fuel tank, a four-way adjustable windshield, and hand guards. MSRP: $10,399.

2026 Kawasaki Versys 650 LT ABS in Metallic Deep Blue / Metallic Spark Black



Lastly, the Kawasaki Versys X 300 ABS has a compact and responsive 296cc twin-cylinder engine and is a nimble-handling lightweight motorcycle. Its MSRP is $5,799.

For complete specs and model colors, visit kawasaki.com/en-us/.