Kawasaki expands 2026 dual-sport lineup with KLX300, KLX300SM, and all-new KLX230 models

The StaffJune 11, 2025

Kawasaki has unveiled its 2026 dual-sport lineup, showcasing a mix of returning favorites and new additions designed for a broad range of riders—from daily commuters and weekend adventurers to more dirt-focused enthusiasts. Headlining the announcement are the return of the KLX300 and KLX300SM, along with the debut of two all-new models: the KLX230 Sherpa S ABS and KLX230 DF ABS.

Returning for 2026, the KLX300 continues to deliver dual-sport performance with a lightweight chassis, nimble handling, and a 292cc liquid-cooled DOHC engine. (Photos: Kawasaki USA)

KLX300

Returning for 2026, the KLX300 continues to deliver dual-sport performance with a lightweight chassis, nimble handling, and a 292cc liquid-cooled DOHC engine. Built for both trail and street use, the KLX300 offers riders a go-anywhere machine capable of navigating pavement, back roads, and dirt with ease. The bike features a 43mm inverted front fork, Uni-Trak rear suspension, and a steel perimeter frame for strength and stability. Styling is inspired by Kawasaki’s off-road KX family and comes in Lime Green, Bright White, or Cypher Camo Beige. Pricing starts at $5,449.

The KLX300SM supermoto variant features the same engine and chassis as the KLX300, but is equipped with 17-inch cast wheels, IRC street tires, a larger 300mm front petal disc brake, and suspension tuned for urban agility.

For riders seeking a more street-centric option, the KLX300SM supermoto variant features the same engine and chassis as the KLX300, but is equipped with 17-inch cast wheels, IRC street tires, a larger 300mm front petal disc brake, and suspension tuned for urban agility. Its sharp styling and nimble feel make it ideal for both city riders and canyon carvers. Available in Neon Green/Ebony and Battle Gray/Ebony, the KLX300SM is priced at $5,849.

KLX230

The 2026 KLX230 DF ABS shares much of the Sherpa S platform but adds enhanced off-road durability.

New for 2026 is the KLX230 Sherpa S ABS, a dual-sport machine designed with accessibility and versatility in mind. Powered by a 233cc air-cooled fuel-injected single-cylinder engine, the Sherpa S features a compact chassis with a low 32.5-inch seat height, selectable ABS, digital instrumentation, and smartphone connectivity via Kawasaki’s Rideology app. Tubeless rear tires and metal-reinforced handguards highlight the Sherpa’s adventure-ready design, while its Whitish Beige color scheme gives it a distinctive, utilitarian aesthetic. MSRP is $5,699.

The Sherpa S features a compact chassis with a low 32.5-inch seat height, selectable ABS, digital instrumentation, and smartphone connectivity via Kawasaki’s Rideology app.

Riders needing more rugged features will find them in the KLX230 DF ABS, which shares much of the Sherpa S platform but adds enhanced off-road durability. Key upgrades include long-travel suspension (7.8 inches front, 8.7 inches rear), 9.4 inches of ground clearance, engine guards, and a heavy-duty rear carrier capable of hauling up to 6.6 lbs of gear. With its stealthy Medium Cloudy Gray finish and blacked-out components, the DF ABS blends into natural or urban environments while offering practical function. It retails for $5,799.

New for 2026 is the KLX230 Sherpa S ABS, which is designed with accessibility and versatility in mind.

All four 2026 KLX models are available now at Kawasaki dealerships nationwide. With a combination of lightweight design, approachable performance, and practical features, Kawasaki’s latest offerings continue to reinforce the brand’s commitment to accessible dual-sport riding.

