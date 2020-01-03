Top 15 Kawasaki motorcycle dealerships of 2019

Power Motorsports of Sublimity, Oregon, was the top-selling Kawasaki motorcycle dealership in the nation for 2019, according to a post on the dealership’s Instagram. Two of the brand’s top three motorcycle dealerships are in Oregon, and three of the top six are located in California.

Of the 827 Kawasaki motorcycle dealerships, Power Motorsports, located between Portland and Eugene, came out on top for Kawasaki motorcycle sales in 2019 with 564 bikes sold. In 2018, the dealership sold 495 Kawasaki motorcycles.

The top 15 U.S. dealerships for Kawasaki motorcycle sales in 2019 are as follows:

1. Power Kawasaki, Sublimity, OR

2. Bert’s Mega Mall Kawasaki, Covina, CA

3. Hillsboro Kawasaki, Hillsboro, OR

4. Big St. Charles Kawasaki, St. Charles, MO

5. Del Amo Kawasaki, Redondo Beach, CA

6. Wheels in Motion Kawasaki, Chatsworth, CA

7. Kissimmee Motorsports Kawasaki, Kissimmee, FL

8. Sun Enterprises, Thornton, CO

9. PCP Motorsports Kawasaki, Sacramento, CA

10. Del Amo Motorsports of Orange County, Santa Ana, CA

11. Ultimate Kawasaki, Powhatan, VA

12. Kelly’s Kawasaki, Mesa, AZ

13. Chaparral Kawasaki, San Bernardino, CA

14. Toms River Kawasaki, Toms River, NJ

15. Roseville Kawasaki, Rocklin, CA

Check out the post here.