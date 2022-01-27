KLX demo tour stopping at Supercross race sites

Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A. announced the KLX Get Out and Play Demo Tour will be visiting several Monster Energy Supercross FanFests this year, resuming at Round 4 of the championship in Anaheim on Jan. 29. The nationwide demo tour will take place at select locations throughout the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship season.

“Fresh off the heels of our successful Z World demo tour the last few years at Monster Energy Supercross, the KLX Get Out and Play Demo Tour gives supercross fans a chance to experience the KLX300SM first-hand,” said Chris Brull, Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A. vice president, Marketing.

The tour has already checked off a successful event at the opening round of Monster Energy Supercross at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. The schedule will continue with seven more stops planned before the end of the supercross season, including demo opportunities in Arizona, Texas, Georgia, and more.

In addition to the fun-filled environment fans will find in the Kawasaki racing pit area, participants will experience the excitement of navigating through a specially designed short road course aboard the KLX300SM and learn first-hand how this lightweight and nimble machine is built to take the fun to the streets in full supermoto style. As a bonus, Jason Britton and Team No Limit will be on-site with special motorcycle stunt shows.

The KLX Get Out and Play Demo Tour will run through the end of the Monster Energy Supercross season. Demos will be held on a first come, first served basis between 12:00 pm – 5:00 pm. Participants must have a motorcycle endorsement to ride.