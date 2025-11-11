Kawasaki announces its 2026 Mule lineup

Kawasaki announced the return of its Mule Pro-FX 820 and Mule Pro-FXT 820 side-by-sides for the 2026 model year, two machines the company says have been delivering exceptional performance for both work and recreation for almost 40 years.

Both Mule models are powered by an 812cc engine, four-wheel independent suspension, electric power steering, and cast-aluminum wheels. (Photos: Kawasaki)

Mule Pro-FX 820 EPS

The Mule Pro-FX 820 EPS comes equipped with an 812cc engine, four-wheel independent suspension, electric power steering, cast-aluminum wheels, and 1-ton towing capacity. Its cargo bed measures 54.1 x 53.3 x 11 inches and supports up to 1,000 lbs., making it large enough to fit a standard-size pallet.

Mule Pro-FXT 820 EPS

Built for carrying a high volume of passengers, the 2026 Mule Pro-FXT 820 EPS comes with the same features as the Mule Pro-FX 820, with the bonus of a second row that converts from a three-person to a six-person Mule using Kawasaki’s Trans Cab system, and a 2-ton towing capacity

Designed with heavy-duty tasks in mind, this vehicle handles both substantial loads and transporting a full crew. In its three-passenger mode, the cargo bed measures 42.7 x 53.6 x 10.9 inches and supports up to 1,000 lbs. In six-passenger mode, the bed measures 22.0 x 53.6 x 10.9 inches with a capacity of 350 lbs.

Kawasaki accessories

Owners can personalize their Mule Pro to meet their needs, with more than 90 accessories to choose from. Accessories include front and rear A-Arm guards, heater, WARN VRX 45 and VRX 45-S winch kits, bed lift kit, LED headlight set, windshield washer, and wiper harness. Returning accessories include a universal ignition switch, headlight and taillight guards, KQR cargo box, audio system, and plow mount.

Several packages are also available, including utility packages and protection packages. The Kawasaki Mules are backed by the manufacturer’s three-year limited warranty.

2026 model variations

Kawasaki MULE PRO-FXT 820 EPS

Color: Timberline Green, Dark Royal Red

MSRP: $15,199

Availability: Early 2026

Kawasaki MULE PRO-FXT™ 820 EPS

Colors: Timberline Green, Dark Royal Red

MSRP: $16,999

Availability: Early 2026