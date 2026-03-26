Segway Powersports reports strong early demand for its new high-performance side-by-side, with the initial allocation of the Super Villain SX20T selling out just two weeks after pre-orders opened in early March.

Segway reports strong early demand for its new high-performance side-by-side, with the initial allocation of the Super Villain SX20T selling out in just two weeks. (Photos: Segway Powersports)

The rapid sell-through signals growing dealer and consumer interest in the brand’s push into the high-performance SxS segment.

High-performance push

The Super Villain SX20T marks a significant step forward for Segway Powersports, featuring a 2.0L turbocharged GDi engine paired with a 7-speed automatic transmission and delivering a claimed 235 horsepower — placing it among the most powerful models in the category.

The model carries an MSRP of $33,999 and is offered in White/Red and Black/Black color options.

Dealer demand

“The Super Villain represents years of development, testing and collaboration with our dealers and partners,” says JJ Pecsok, national sales director. “Seeing the response from dealers and customers — and having the first wave of inventory spoken for so quickly — validates the work our entire team has put into this program.”

Segway said units have already begun shipping to dealerships, with additional deliveries expected through early April.

Dealer and rider input

According to Gabriel Cruz, the Super Villain platform was developed with extensive input from dealers, partners and the off-road community.

“The development of the Super Villain has been a long and deliberate process designed around listening to the market,” Cruz says. “That input helped guide everything from performance to features and overall design.”

The company also notes that it validated the platform through real-world testing, including desert racing and industry events.

More inventory on the way

Segway Powersports said it is ramping up production to meet demand, with additional inventory expected to become more widely available in Q2. In the meantime, Segway says dealers can continue placing pre-orders to secure future allocation.

Dealer takeaway

The quick sellout highlights continued demand for premium, high-performance side-by-sides, even as parts of the broader market normalize, and reinforces the importance of early ordering and allocation planning for in-demand new models.