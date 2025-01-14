Segway Super Villain SX20T receives 2025 CES Innovation Award

The 2025 Segway Super Villain SX20T was honored with an innovation award in the Vehicle Tech and Advanced Mobility category at the 2025 CES Show in Las Vegas. The Segway Super Villain represents a significant advancement in the side-by-side category, featuring technology and off-road performance that the company claims will revolutionize the user experience.

“The Super Villain represents the pinnacle of off-road vehicles, seamlessly combining exceptional performance with unparalleled technology,” says Segway Powersports U.S. Marketing Director Gabriel Cruz. “Its cutting-edge Smart Commanding System transforms the driving experience, putting a central touchscreen at your fingertips to elevate every moment behind the wheel.”

The Segway Super Villain will be on display during AIMExpo at the Las Vegas Convention Center, February 5-7, 2025, marking the first time a fully functional production model has been available in the U.S. market.

Segway expects the Super Villain to arrive at dealer showrooms in the second half of 2025.