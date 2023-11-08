Segway Powersports unveils Super Villain, first hybrid drivetrain

At EICMA in Milan, Italy, Segway Powersports introduced the Super Villain sport side-by-side, featuring 2-Liter Turbo Gas and 2-Liter Turbo Hybrid options. The introduction of the Super Villain SX2.0T signifies the unveiling of an industry-first hybrid powerplant.

The vehicle will showcase a 2000cc turbo-charged hybrid powertrain and an entirely new automatic transmission system, offering impressive power and exceptional handling.

The Segway Super Villain includes a touchscreen infotainment system complete with offline maps, Bluetooth connectivity, vehicle tracking, rollover alerts, various driving modes, EPS modes, and other features. Photos courtesy of Segway

The factory turbo-charged 2.0L 4-cylinder is the world’s first SSV to break the 300hp threshold. The platform incorporates an innovative 6-speed automatic transmission, culminating in an extraordinary trio of industry firsts within a single product launch.

Super Villain SX20T Hybrid

Model features:

2000cc In-Line 4-Cylinder DOHC Turbo Engine

70kw Motor

330 Horsepower

Automatic 6-Speed Transmission

Dual A-Arm Front Suspension with Stabilizer Bar and 20-inch Wheel Travel

Multi-Link Trailing Arm Rear Suspension with Stabilizer Bar and 21-inch Wheel Travel

K-Man 3.0 Damper System

32×10-15 tires

4-Wheel Hydraulic Disc

15-inch Aluminum Wheels with Beadlock

14.6-inch Ground Clearance

10.4-inch Smart Touchscreen with Smart Moving App

1-Year Consumer Warranty / 90-Day Commercial Warranty

Super Villain SX20T

Model features:

2000cc In-Line 4-Cylinder DOHC Turbo Engine

235 Horsepower

Automatic 6-Speed Transmission

Dual A-Arm Front Suspension with Stabilizer Bar and 20-inch Wheel Travel

Multi-Link Trailing Arm Rear Suspension with Stabilizer Bar and 21-inch Wheel Travel

K-Man 3.0 Damper System

32×10-15 tires

4-Wheel Hydraulic Disc

15-inch Aluminum Wheels with Beadlock

14.6-inch Ground Clearance

10.4-inch Smart Touchscreen with Smart Moving App

1-Year Consumer Warranty / 90-Day Commercial Warranty