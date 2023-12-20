Segway Powersports to display the Super Villain at CES in January

Segway Powersports was in the spotlight at the EICMA show, captivating audiences with its groundbreaking introduction of the Super Villain side-by-side.

Segway’s Super Villain sport side-by-side will be on display at booth #9827 at the CES Show.

This cutting-edge vehicle boasts an industry-leading 330 horsepower and represents a formidable leap forward in performance and power. What sets it apart is its hybrid powertrain, marking it as the first of its kind in the powersports industry.

Now, Segway Powersports is gearing up to display this highly anticipated SxS at the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show (CES), January 9-12, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Industry insiders eagerly await as Segway takes center stage to showcase this unique powersports vehicle in the U.S. for the very first time.

