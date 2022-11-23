Segway Powersports releases 2023 models

McKinney, Texas-based Segway Powersports has announced its 2023 utility and sport side-by-side lineup, including updates to the Fugleman UT10 platform and the introduction of the Villain sport side-by-side, a highly anticipated addition to the Segway lineup.

Here's the scoop from a press release from the company's McKinney, Texas, headquarters:

Headlining the announcement is the introduction of the Villain family of sport side-by-side off-road vehicles. Pushing the boundaries and setting the standard for off-road innovation, the Villain is offered in 3 different iterations for 2023, delivering a uniquely intelligent off-road experience. The 72” Villain SX10 X is pioneered with the Smart Moving App and 10.4” Smart Touchscreen, the 64” Villain SX10 X is engineered with the same technology in a narrower application and the value-conscious 64” Villain SX10 E utilizes the same narrow platform form with optional technology upgrades. All Villain side-by-sides are available in 2-person configurations and up to 4 colors including, the Segway signature Intensive Red, Dream Green, Innovative Gray, and Bold Black.

The updated Fugleman platform delivers class-leading performance with a potent 105 HP from its 1000cc engine. Combining performance and functionality, the Fugleman offers a 1,000 lb. bed capacity, 2,500 lb. towing capacity with an industry leading 10.4" touchscreen and connectivity powered by the Smart Moving App.

Available in two different models, the Fugleman UT10 X and Fugleman UT10 E both come in 3-person configurations and up to 4 colors including Intensive Red, Dream Green, Innovative Gray and TrueTimber Prairie Camo.

Look for vehicles to begin arriving at your local dealership in December.

Villain Side-By-Side

Generating 105 horsepower, the Villain SX10’s 1000cc engine is extremely competitive among 1000cc displacement level SSVs, with excellent low-speed performance characteristics thanks to its 65 ft-lbs. of low-end torque. The SX10 E and SX10 X models have a 14-inch ground clearance while the SX10 WX model has a 15-inch ground clearance.

72” Villain SX10 WX - MSRP: $19,299

• Colors: Tensive Red, Dream Green, Innovative Gray, Bold Black

• Model features:

o 1000cc 4-Stroke Parallel-Twin Cylinder DOHC

o 105 Horsepower

o Dual A-Arm Front Suspension with Stabilizer Bar and 16-inch Wheel Travel

o Multi-Link Trailing Arm Rear Suspension with Stabilizer Bar and 18-inch

Wheel Travel

o Segway Coilover 2.5 Damper System

o 30x10-14 front and 30x10-14 rear CST Stag tires

o 14-inch Aluminum Wheels with Beadlock

o 15-inch Ground Clearance

o 10.4-inch Smart Touchscreen with Smart Moving App

o 1-Year Consumer Warranty / 90-Day Commercial Warranty

64” Villain SX10 X - MSRP: $18,299

• Colors: Tensive Red, Dream Green, Innovative Gray, Bold Black

• Model features:

o 1000cc 4-Stroke Parallel-Twin Cylinder DOHC

o 105 Horsepower

o Dual A-Arm Front Suspension with Stabilizer Bar and 14-inch Wheel Travel

o Multi-Link Trailing Arm Rear Suspension with Stabilizer Bar and 17-inch

Wheel Travel

o Segway Coilover 2.5 Damper System

o 27x9-14 Front and 27x11-14 Rear CST Stag tires

o 14-inch Aluminum Wheels with Beadlock

o 10.4-inch Smart Touchscreen with Smart Moving App

o 14-inch Ground Clearance

o 1-Year Consumer Warranty / 90-Day Commercial Warranty

64” Villain SX10 E - MSRP: $16,899

• Colors: Tensive Red, Innovative Gray

• Model features:

o 1000cc 4-Stroke Parallel-Twin Cylinder DOHC

o 105 Horsepower

o Dual A-Arm Front Suspension with Stabilizer Bar and 14-inch Wheel Travel

o Multi-Link Trailing Arm Rear Suspension with Stabilizer Bar and 17-inch

Wheel Travel

o Segway Coilover 2.5 Damper System

o 27x9-14 front and 27x11-14 rear CST Stag tires

o 14-inch Aluminum Wheels

o Smart Moving App

o 14-inch Ground Clearance

o 1-Year Consumer Warranty / 90-Day Commercial Warranty

Fugleman Utility Vehicle

Putting out 105 horsepower, the Fugleman UT10’s 1000cc engine outclasses other 1000cc displacement level UTVs. The vehicles boast a 12.6-inch ground clearance, 1,000-pound bed capacity and 2,500-pound towing capacity. The UT10 X specifically boasts 14-inch forged aluminum wheels with beadlock ring; these reinforced inner lips provide extreme strength and durability. Both Fugleman models come with 27- inch 6-ply tires.

Fugleman UT10 X - MSRP: $16,699

• Colors: Tensive Red, Dream Green, Innovative Gray and TrueTimber® Prairie

Camo

• Model features:

o 1000cc 4-Stroke Parallel-Twin Cylinder DOHC

o 105 Horsepower

o 10.4-inch Smart Touchscreen with Smart Moving App

o 2,500-pound Towing Capacity

o 1,000-pound Cardo Bed Capacity

o 4,500-pound Winch

o Dual A-Arm Front Suspension with 9.5-inch Wheel Travel

o Dual A-Arm, Independent Rear Suspension (IRS) with 11-inch Wheel Travel

o 27x9-14 Front and 27x11-14 Rear Tries

o 14-inch Aluminum Wheels with Beadlock

o 1-Year Consumer Warranty / 90-Day Commercial Warranty

Fugleman UT10 E - MSRP: $14,399

• Colors: Dream Green, Innovative Gray and TrueTimber® Prairie Camo

• Model features:

o 1000cc 4-Stroke Parallel-Twin Cylinder DOHC

o 105 Horsepower

o Smart Moving App

o 2,500-pound Towing Capacity

o 1,000-pound Cardo Bed Capacity

o 4,500-pound Winch

o Dual A-Arm Front Suspension with 9.5-inch Wheel Travel

o Dual A-Arm, Independent Rear Suspension (IRS) with 11-inch Wheel Travel

o 27x9-14 Front and 27x11-14 Rear Tries

o 14-inch Steel Wheels

o 1-Year Consumer Warranty / 90-Day Commercial Warranty

Features and Benefits

Unlike other comparable models on the market, the Villain and Fugleman series come standard with several features, including an adjustable, premium cut-and-sewn driver’s seat with contoured seat backs and Segway branding embroidery, electric power steering (EPS), a 10.4-inch smart touchscreen (optional on the Villain SX10 E and Fugleman UT10 E models), Smart Moving APP (SMA), tilt steering, roof, and doors.

The EPS can be switched on-the-fly to one of three settings. With standard, comfort, and sport settings selectable through the SMA, the ride is customizable for different drivers, terrain, and road conditions.

Engine

The 1,000cc, four-stroke, parallel twin dual-overhead camshaft (DOHC) engine featured in the Villain SX10 and Fugleman UT10 features an advanced fuel injection and ignition system along with a carefully optimized, long duration, high-lift camshaft that ensures excellent adaptability to high and low temperatures and provides excellent power even at very high altitudes.

Furthermore, by utilizing a Dual Oil Column Piston Cooling system, the 1000cc engine will remain cool under the harshest of riding conditions and ensures long term mechanical durability. The water and oil heat exchanger cooling system improves the reliability of power output under tough off-road conditions.

Smart Touchscreen and Electronic Gauge Cluster

Coming standard on the Villain SX10 X and SX10 WX as well as the Fugleman UT10 X, a 10.4-inch smart touchscreen allows the rider to interact with audio/phone functions, maps, and live telemetry. When a sound bar is paired with the vehicle, the rider can seamlessly control the audio/phone call-answering function. An all-terrain navigator has the mapping ability needed to stay on track and communication technology to stay in touch while exploring off-road. Furthermore, riders can monitor real-time data, such as speed, acceleration, torque, and roll and pitch. An electronic gauge cluster indicates gas levels and mileage to empty, displays the EPS mode and four-wheel drive and locking differential, and features an odometer.

Smart Commanding System

All models feature the brand-new Smart Commanding System (SCS), consisting of Segway’s Smart Moving APP. Utilizing the cutting-edge internet of vehicles (IoV) to help you blaze a trail and explore the wild, you can access the real-time data of your vehicle through SCS.

The SMA offers the following features:

• Airlock: Via Bluetooth, you can activate and start your vehicle remotely using your smartphone as the key.

• Driver setting: Customize your vehicle for a personalized fit to enhance your ride.

• Safety alerts: In the event of a collision or rollover, the app will automatically send an SMS text to your emergency contact with your GPS coordinates.

• Real-time data: View real-time vehicle performance data with speed, acceleration, torque and power output, mileage and more.