Massimo confirms U.S. DOD, Army purchase orders

Massimo Group announced June 17 confirmed purchase orders from the U.S. Department of Defense and the U.S. Army, further strengthening the OEM’s expanding government and military fleet business.

Massimo’s The company’s broad vehicle portfolio allows it to address a range of customer needs, from value-UTVs to premium models designed for more demanding operational applications. (File photo))



The orders are expected to support facility operations, maintenance, logistics movement, and day-to-day fleet activities. Massimo also expects additional military-related vehicle purchases from existing inventory once requested units become available in July.

While specific order values, vehicle quantities and facility details have not been publicly disclosed, Massimo says it believes these initial orders are important because these programs can involve recurring replacement cycles, follow-on purchasing, and broader deployment.

“Our confirmed purchase orders from the Department of Defense and the U.S. Army represent an important milestone for Massimo’s expanding fleet business,” says Massimo CEO Quenton Petersen. “These orders demonstrate the practical value of Massimo vehicles in operational environments where durability, versatility and cost efficiency are critical. We believe our growing traction with government and military customers further validates our fleet strategy and our ability to serve demanding institutional buyers.”

Massimo’s Fleet Department continues to expand across the public sector and commercial fleet markets. The company’s broad vehicle portfolio allows it to address a range of customer needs, from value-UTVs to premium models designed for more demanding operational applications.

Massimo says its expanding fleet activity including HVAC-equipped UTVs in both gas and electric configurations, represents its long-term growth strategy. As the company continues to build relationships with government, military, municipal, and institutional buyers, Massimo expects to pursue additional public and commercial opportunities.

“Our goal is to establish Massimo as a trusted supplier of durable, versatile, and cost-effective fleet vehicles,” Petersen continued. “The confirmed government and military orders, combined with continued interest from public-sector and institutional customers, support our belief that fleet sales can become a meaningful growth channel for Massimo.”