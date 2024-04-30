Ken Roczen out for remainder of 2024 SX season

H.E.P. Motorsports and Suzuki Motor have announced that Progressive Insurance ECSTAR Suzuki rider Ken Roczen will miss the remainder of the 2024 Supercross season due to injuries sustained at the Nashville round of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross series.

Ken Roczen

Roczen’s injuries were sustained to his left leg and foot. Medical evaluation indicated no surgery is required, but further evaluation and rest will be needed. Roczen will miss the remainder of the 2024 Supercross season. He was contending for the lead in the 450-class main event in Nashville when a rear shock failure caused Roczen to go down in the whoop section of the track, ending his evening.

Roczen, currently sixth in SX Championship points, has been a strong contender on his Suzuki RM-Z450, winning the Glendale, Arizona, round and also earning six podium finishes in the 2024 SX season. Suzuki joins H.E.P. Motorsports in wishing Ken and his family a complete and speedy recovery, and anticipates his return later in 2024.