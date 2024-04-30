DealersLatest NewsNewsNews EnewsletterTop Stories

Ken Roczen out for remainder of 2024 SX season

The StaffApril 30, 2024

H.E.P. Motorsports and Suzuki Motor have announced that Progressive Insurance ECSTAR Suzuki rider Ken Roczen will miss the remainder of the 2024 Supercross season due to injuries sustained at the Nashville round of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross series.

Ken Roczen
Ken Roczen

Roczen’s injuries were sustained to his left leg and foot. Medical evaluation indicated no surgery is required, but further evaluation and rest will be needed. Roczen will miss the remainder of the 2024 Supercross season. He was contending for the lead in the 450-class main event in Nashville when a rear shock failure caused Roczen to go down in the whoop section of the track, ending his evening.

Roczen, currently sixth in SX Championship points, has been a strong contender on his Suzuki RM-Z450, winning the Glendale, Arizona, round and also earning six podium finishes in the 2024 SX season. Suzuki joins H.E.P. Motorsports in wishing Ken and his family a complete and speedy recovery, and anticipates his return later in 2024.

Tags
The StaffApril 30, 2024

Related Articles

Suzuki 2024 V-STROM 800 model

Suzuki reveals 2024 V-STROM 800 models

October 10, 2023
Suzuki 2024 Katana

Suzuki unveils limited-run 2024 KATANA

September 27, 2023
2024 Suzuki GSX S1000GT

Suzuki adds to 2024 motorcycle lineup

August 24, 2023
Suzuki RM Army Boot Camp 1

Suzuki shares RM Army Boot Camp 4 details

August 9, 2023
Back to top button