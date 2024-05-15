Accelerate ConferenceDealersLatest NewsNewsTop News EnewsletterTop Stories

Powersports Business opens 2024 Women With Spark nomination form

The StaffMay 15, 2024

Powersports Business has opened the nomination form for the 2024 Women With Spark award, and invites industry people to nominate a woman who should be recognized for her accomplishments, hard work and dedication.

Women With Spark winners can work in any part of the industry. Nominated by their peers and chosen by our staff, the professionals honored here are forward-thinking leaders who impact co-workers, customers, business culture and are invaluable to the success of their dealership or company.   

We will recognize these individuals at the 2025 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference during the Awards Ceremony. Visit the Powersports Business Accelerate website to register to join us in Charlotte, North Carolina, January 19-22, 2025.

