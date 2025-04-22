Powersports recruiting: 10 things you didn’t know

This article originally appeared in the April edition of Powersports Business. It was written by Melissa Coffey, a powersports and motorsports industry veteran.

Some of you may know that I have recently pivoted within the powersports industry. While I wouldn’t say that I was fully recruited, drafted or traded for this position, it was rather the perfect intersection of timing, opportunity and years of relationship building that landed me with Action Recruiting. While this first month has been nothing short of exhilarating and full immersion, I have received many questions from y’all about what we do and how we do it — so here goes.

Whether or not you have worked in the motorcycle or powersports industry, recruiting for it might seem pretty straightforward. Post a job, review some resumes, conduct a couple of interviews, and voila — new hire. However, those of us in the trenches know better. Recruiting in this niche world is a unique blend of research, instinct, industry insight, and relationship-building.

Here are ten things most people don’t know about recruiting in the motorcycle and powersports industry:

1. The best recruiters would never flip a resume.

A strong recruiter doesn’t mindlessly pass along a stack of resumes, hoping one sticks. Instead, we curate, and vet candidates based on in-depth conversations, personality fit, and long-term compatibility with the role and company culture. A piece of paper only tells a fraction of the story.

2. The most important part of recruiting happens before the first candidate is contacted.

Research is everything. We dive deep into the role, the company, the market, and the potential talent pool before we ever make a single outreach. Great recruiting starts with preparation — it’s about knowing exactly who you’re looking for and why they’d say yes.

3. We’re a bit like bartenders or hairstylists.

Candidates tell us things they wouldn’t dream of saying in an interview—about their goals, frustrations, work environments, and personal lives. Why? Because we’re a safe space. They trust us to keep things confidential and help guide them through big decisions. The human side of recruiting is often the most important part.

4. Sometimes it takes one phone call, and sometimes it takes six months.

Recruiting is never predictable. There are weeks when the stars align, and we place someone with a single email. Other times, it’s a long game of timing, follow-up, and perseverance. Every placement has its own rhythm.

5. It’s a small world and practicing confidentiality is key critical.

If someone is let go at 9:00 a.m. on a Tuesday, it’s not unusual for us to hear both sides of the story by 10:00. That’s the nature of a tight-knit industry — word travels fast, and relationships matter. We have to be thoughtful, respectful, and discreet in everything we do.

6. We obsess over fit.

At ACTION Recruiting, we don’t just send candidates — we send the right ones. Every finalist goes through a deep-dive video meeting where we explore not just skills, but motivations, communication style, and long-term goals. We also offer complimentary professional reference checks at the end of the process to help clients make confident hiring decisions.

7. Most recruiters work in silos. We don’t.

A lot of recruiters operate alone from start to finish. At Action, we do things differently. We collaborate as a team, which means more perspectives, more feedback, and ultimately, stronger results. When multiple experienced recruiters put eyes on a candidate, the cream rises to the top.

8. Every day feels like a scavenger hunt.

We’re constantly searching — digging through LinkedIn, calling old contacts, reading between the lines of resumes, and piecing together candidate stories. Some days we’re detectives, other days we’re matchmakers. But there’s never a dull moment and we laugh a lot.

9. It takes one to know one.

Sure, you can be a generalist recruiter and try to place someone in the industry, but there’s a difference when you’ve lived inside the bubble for 20 or 30 years. Industry insiders who know the culture, the customers, and the quirks do well in talent search. That kind of insight can’t be faked—it’s what gives us the edge. We are consumers, enthusiasts and industry veterans.

10. We work when others don’t.

Our candidates are wrenching, riding, and selling during normal business hours. That means we have to be available early in the morning, after dinner, or on weekends. The job doesn’t fit neatly into a 9–5 box — and honestly, we’re OK with that. This industry runs on passion, and so do we.

Recruiting in the motorcycle and powersports world is equal parts science and art. It takes patience, grit, empathy, and a true love for the industry. At the end of the day, we’re not just filling seats — we’re helping businesses grow and people find the next great chapter in their careers. And if we’re doing our job right, you’ll never even see the ten things on this list. You’ll just see the results.

Till next time, shiny side up and checkered flags!

Melissa Coffey is a 2x PSB “Women With Spark” award winner and a powersports & motorsports industry veteran with over 25 years of experience in sales and marketing leadership. She currently serves as a full-time executive recruiter with Action Recruiting and oversees her consulting firm Catch, where her team provides sales and marketing support to companies in the powersports, motorsports, marine, bicycle and EV industries.