Industry veteran Melissa Coffey joins Action Recruiting

Action Recruiting, an executive search and recruiting firm for the powersports industry, has announced the addition of Melissa Coffey to the team. With more than 25 years of experience in the powersports, motorsports, motorcycle, EV, and bicycle industries, Coffey will be instrumental in enhancing Action’s capabilities for executive-level searches for both current and future clients.

Melissa Coffey is a two-time Women With Spark winner and a regular contributor to PSB. She has joined Jan Plessner’s Action Recruiting firm.

Coffey has family ties to Fox Factory, which launched her early career in powersports. She has experience in roles like vice president of sales and marketing, CMO, and director of global sales and service. She has a proven track record of identifying and attracting top talent to create high-performing teams.

A contributing writer for Powersports Business magazine, she is also the founder and CEO of Catch Strategy, a sales and marketing services firm based in Austin, Texas.

“I have had the privilege of working with Action Recruiting for nearly five years as a client and a candidate. Jan Plessner has been a personal mentor and is widely respected in our industry. The chance to join her team is a dream and feels like a natural progression in my career. I couldn’t be more excited,” says Coffey.

With over 35 years of industry experience, including 12 years in recruitment, Action’s founder and CEO, Plessner, has built an organization that prioritizes top-tier talent. The firm’s proprietary recruiting process delivers thoroughly vetted candidates and has established itself as a trusted source for industry leaders, management professionals, and technical experts.

“Melissa is a sophisticated, innovative, high-output industry insider and change agent,” Plessner comments. “She has extensive experience in talent recruitment and team building. She runs on high-octane fuel, which is crucial for the labor-intensive nature of our work. She knows the nuances within our industries and can help us realize our immediate and distant future goals. In summary, Melissa gets it!”

Action Recruiting has been a Motorcycle Industry Council (MIC) member company for six years and is a supporting partner of the National Powersports Dealer Association (NPDA).